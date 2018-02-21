Murder charge in Opotiki homicide

A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman was killed in Opotiki on Monday.

The man appeared in Whakatane District Council today. His identity and that of the victim was suppressed by Judge Louis Bidois after a request was made by lawyers.

He was remanded in custody to reappear in the High Court at Tauranga on March 14. During the man’s appearance, crown prosecutor Sam Davison requested a mental health screening be ordered but defence lawyer, Gene Tomlinson, argued against it.

A mental health report was not ordered by Judge Bidois.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Standen said the investigation was continuing in Opotiki and Te Kaha, where the man was arrested.

“We are pleased to have made this arrest so quickly and hope it will help the whanau and friends of the victim in some way.

“We’d like to extend a big thank you to the Opotiki and Te Kaha communities for providing information and support during this tragic investigation.”