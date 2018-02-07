Museum rebuild rapidly takes shape

THE redevelopment of the Whakatane Museum and Research Centre is rapidly taking shape and its staff had their first real look at what their new workspace will look like during a walkabout last week. Project manager Paul Smith said they expected the build – which is costing $4.5 million and includes two phases – to be completed by July or August.

The main purpose of the double-storey building, in Boon Street, will be to house the museum’s many collections in controlled environments, operating to national and international standards, and to offer spaces where the public can view objects or documents.

Staff said the collections had outgrown the original building, which opened in 1972. Staff got a glimpse of the almost-completed area in phase one of the rebuild, including the “Big Store” a room on the lower level that would be home to the Whakatane District Council’s archives, the social history collection, taonga Maori, large carvings, the cast iron collection and the whale bones collection, all the heavier objects, said registrar of collections Tapara Reid-Hiakita.

“It will be about one-and-a-half times bigger than the previous storage space,” she said. Museum director Eric Holowacz said some of the museum’s collection was in storage, but eventually it would be relocated to this one complex. On the mezzanine level are other storage rooms, including small object storage for the Te Maori, social history and toy collections. The area has double the previous space for storage.

Nearby is the photographic and digital storage room. Technician Rohi Kaimarama has managed the museum’s photographic collection, which includes the 500,000 images from the Whakatane Beacon newspaper collection, for 20 years. Curator of collections Paula Karkkainen was happy to see her new workspace, where the Whakatane district’s documentary heritage will be stored, including the H D London Collection, maps, books, newspapers – including the Beacon collection – and more. Mr Holowacz said museum staff were currently being housed in the part of the building that would be the second phase of the rebuild.

Phase two is expected to start at the end of this month, and the museum staff will then shift into the completed phase one section. Phase two will include a multi-functional education centre for students, as well as a research centre which the public, students, historians or academics can access. The new centre will join the museum’s public exhibition space and galleries at Te Koputu.

