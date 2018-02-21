Opotiki wins regionals again

LAST weekend, Opotiki Mai Tawhiti took first place at the Mataatua Kapa Haka festival in Te Teko.

This marks the teams third consecutive victory at the regional competition.

Kapa haka tutor Te Kahautu Maxwell said he “had confidence” in the team, and that their performance required “a lot of commitment and sacrifice.”

The team underwent three-day fortnightly training sessions starting last September, which turned weekly in December.

“All the training definitely paid off, since we came first,” said Mr Maxwell.

Winning at the Mataatua Regionals has qualified the Opotiki kapa haka team to enter Te Matatini national kapa haka tournament in Wellington, February next year, among the 46 teams representing their regions.

Mr Maxwell will continue coaching the team for the nationals next year, and preparations are already underway.

“We actually started planning our performance last year, since we were confident on making it to the nationals.”

The five teams advancing to nationals next year are Opotiki mai Tawhiti, Tauira mai Tawhiti, Te Whanau a Apanui, Tutara Kauika ki Rangataua and Te Kapa Haka o Ruatoki.

