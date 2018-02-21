Opotiki wins regionals again

By
James Sandbrook
-
0
151
FIERCE: Ruatoki’s Mereaira Edwards and Angel Davis, above give the audience a fierce pukana. Photos Louis Klaassen D6596-088

LAST weekend, Opotiki Mai Tawhiti took first place at the Mataatua Kapa Haka festival in Te Teko.

This marks the teams third consecutive victory at the regional competition.

Kapa haka tutor Te Kahautu Maxwell said he “had confidence” in the team, and that their performance required “a lot of commitment and sacrifice.”

The team underwent three-day fortnightly training sessions starting last September, which turned weekly in December.

“All the training definitely paid off, since we came first,” said Mr Maxwell.

Winning at the Mataatua Regionals has qualified the Opotiki kapa haka team to enter Te Matatini national kapa haka tournament in Wellington, February next year, among the 46 teams representing their regions.

Mr Maxwell will continue coaching the team for the nationals next year, and preparations are already underway.

“We actually started planning our performance last year, since we were confident on making it to the nationals.”

The five teams advancing to nationals next year are Opotiki mai Tawhiti, Tauira mai Tawhiti, Te Whanau a Apanui, Tutara Kauika ki Rangataua and Te Kapa Haka o Ruatoki.

1 of 62
STRONG: Ngati Awa ki Rangitatiki’s Manaakitanga Pryor takes front of the stage during the roopu’s performance. D6595-069
RUATOKI: Te Kapa Haka o Ruatoki take to the stage to give their all during the performance. Photos Louis Klaassen D6596-013
WINNERS: Mataatua Kapa Haka regional winners Opotiki mai Tawhiti performing their winning bracket. D6597-200
WERO: Ngati Awa ki Rangitaiki’s Manuera Reneti doing the wero with strong support from Gilbert Nikora, Te Poono Te Poono, Rob Williams and Hape Hudson behind. D6595-017
CROWD: A crowd of supporters watch in awe as Ngati Awa ki Rangitaiki take the stage. D6595-119
LOUD: Te Kapa Haka o Ruatoki’s Rangiteataura Biddle, Pimia Nicholas, Rangihotuana Monaghan and Makuini Thrupp belt out a waiata. D6596-145
PERFORMANCE: Mereana Hill puts on a winning performance for her roopu, Opotiki mai Tawhiti. D6597-107
MOVEMENT: Rangimaria Mariu, Te Aroha Tuhaka, Araira Te Huia, Mereaira Edwards and Iwarangi Hare perform with pride amongst their roopu, Te Kapa Haka o Ruatoki. D6596-243
EXPRESSION: Cayla Dimitro, Ramari Reneti and Kataraina Panapa with leading expressions during Ngati Awa ki Rangitaiki’s performance. D6595-034
SONGSTRESS: Ruatoki’s Ata Ruawai sings her heart out. D6596-057
HEAD ON: Hakopa Ulufonua confronts the audience with a strong performance. D6597-177
NEXT ONE: Hiro Apanui reaches for his next action during Opotiki Mai Tawhiti’s performance at last weekend’s kapa haka festival. D6597-171
STRONG WOMEN: Sophie Takamore and Renee Mitai show off their strong side. D6597-137
ACTION TIME: Takerei Hikuroa-Peck makes strong, wide actions during his performance. D6597-158
SWISH SWISH: Sophie Takamore flirts with the crowd and entices them to enjoy. D6597-126
SONG BIRD: Amohaere Jefferies sings with great gusto. D6597-121
PUKANA: Cathlinah Amai shows off the whites of her eyes. D6597-113
SENSITIVE TO A SMILE: Mereana Hill smile was bright and clear during Opotiki Mai Tawhiti’s performance on Sunday. D6597-112
LOUD AND PROUD: Raharuha Mitai uses a patu to enhance his performance. D6597-066
STRONG SET: Raharuha Mitai led his team with strength and finesse. D6597-067
HEARTFELT: Opotiki Mai Tawhiti were a cohesive unit during their performance. D6597-077
ALL EYES ON ME: Kasey Kurei commands the stage during Opotiki Mai Tawhiti’s performance on Sunday. D6597-090
NGA PUTIPUTI: Opotiki Mai Tawhiti present a beautiful picture during their performance. D6597-103
LEADING MAN: Raharuha Mitai was intense during his performance on stage. D6597-059
HAKA TIME: Kasey Kurei performs with vigor for Opotiki Mai Tawhiti. D6597-049
WARRIORS: Takerei Hikuroa-Peck and Hakopa Ulufonua show their proficiency with the taiaha. D6597-030
TOGETHER: Manuera Monaghan, James Teepa, Mana Maui and Tane Nicholas stand together on stage. D6596-215
KAPA HAKA: Te Kapa Haka o Ruatoki men go through their bracket with pride. D6596-231
MOKO: Turanga Nicholas’s performance is topped with a moko on his face. D6596-195
STATEMENT: Tane Nicholas makes a statement during Ruatoki’s performance. D6596-188
POI: Araira Te Huia expresses a fun and cheeky vibe when performing the poi. D6596-177
MOVE: Timoti Harawira makes a bold move for Te Kapa Haka o Ruatoki. D6596-136
RINGA: Te Kapa Haka o Ruatoki wahine wiri their ringa during a waiata. D6596-161
ON STAGE: Whakairi Nicholas upon the Mataatua regional competition stage on Sunday. D6596-101
GRIP: Te Aroha Tuhaka takes grip of her patu. D6596-096
SUPPORT: Crowds of support take a seat to watch and cheer on Te Kapa Haka o Ruatoki. D6596-002
ACTION: Danny Simon and Manutapuke Waretini make strong moves with their actions. D6595-227
OFF THE GROUND: Maankitanga Pryor, Gilbert Nikora, Te Poono Te Poono, Rob Williams and Hape Hudson leave the ground before making a stage impact. D6595-218
IN THE AIR: Tepene Mamaku and Kurtis Pryor raise their rakau. D6595-083
POSTURE: Shane Reneti holds a strong posture. D6595-093
SMILE: Ngati Awa ki Rangitaiki wahine share smiles as they sing their waiata. D6595-128
ROOPU: Takahi-Kura Burgess, Gilbert Nikora, Te Poono Te Poono, Hape Hudson, Clarke Rangi and Danny Simon make up a portion of Ngati Awa ki Rangitaiki. D6595-067
STRENGTH: Mike Panapa, Gilbert Nikora, Te Poono Te Poono and Rob Williams show strength in numbers on the stage. D6595-056
FEMALE LEAD: Ngati Awa ki Rangitaiki kaitataki wahine, Takahi-Kura Burgess looks the leading part. D6595-046
IN TIME: Ramari Reneti moves in time with the group during Ngati Awa ki Rangitaiki’s performance on Sunday. D6595-044
RANGITAIKI: Ngati Awa ki Rangitaiki kaitataki tane Mike Panapa leads his roopu through a fierce and strong performance. D6595-029

 

james.sandbrook@whakatanebeacon.co.nz

