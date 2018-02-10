Oven baked zucchini chips

ZUCCHINI are in season and who does not like chips

Zucchini Fries

4 zucchini (smaller ones are the best)

1 cup breadcrumbs

¾ cup parmesan (grated)

1 tablespoon fresh mixed herbs – chopped finely

1 egg

⅓ cup milk

⅓ cup flour

Preheat oven to 220 degrees.

Wash zucchini and cut in half lengthwise, then in half or thirds again, depending on how thick they are. If the zucchini is extra-long, you can halve them horizontally as well.

In a bowl, combine the breadcrumbs with the parmesan and the herbs. Season well with salt and pepper.

In a second bowl, beat the egg and milk together.

Put the flour into a third bowl. Coat the zucchini by lightly dusting the pieces in the flour, then dipping in the egg mix, then coating well in the breadcrumb mix.

Place the crumbed zucchini on an oven tray lined with baking paper. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until golden and crispy.

Serve with a dipping sauce of your choice, or with a piece of fresh fish.

by Budget Advisory Service