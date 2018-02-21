Regional council accepts Matata plan change

“IT is like asking them decide yes or no, but you cannot say no.”

That is how one Awatarariki resident described the Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s decision to accept a plan change request from Whakatane District Council.

The request to change the regional plan could allow the existing land use rights of 44 properties on the Awatarariki fanhead, near Matata, to be extinguished. The district council made the request in December and regional council had 30 working days to decide whether to accept, decline or adopt it.

Yesterday, regional council’s directions and delivery committee met to discuss the matter.

Representing the Awatarariki Residents’ Association, Rick and Rachel Whalley made a submission to the committee during the public forum section of the meeting.

In their submission, they requested the regional council either decline or defer accepting the request. Mr Whalley said if the regional council did not decline the request, deferring it would allow the residents’ association to come to a memorandum of understanding with the district council.

“We want to work with the district council to achieve fair and equitable outcomes for the residents of Awatarariki, which is the purpose of the incorporated society. At present we don’t feel that the district council are working with us, but doing things to us, which we have no control over.

“If the district council’s proposal is accepted and our existing land use rights are taken away, it will leave us without any agency, or the power to act on our own behalf. We are the significantly affected parties in this situation and they have all the power over decision-making that affects our lives, our whanau and our property rights.”

Mr Whalley said they hoped the district council would agree to appoint an independent engineer to assess the risk of continuing to live on the fanhead as part of the memorandum of understanding.

He said they did not believe the district council’s assertion that the risk was too great, but if an independent engineer agreed then they would know they had to accept it.

“We agree the district council in the statements above that living in the Eastern Bay of Plenty exposes us to a fair number of events that have significant effects on its residents.

“We strongly encourage regional council to take a perspective that we are all at risk of a range of natural hazards, and that as free citizens we have a right to determine the level of risk we are prepared to take for ourselves. Therefore, an approach based on risk reduction would be the reasonable course of action.”However, regional council lawyer Donna Llewell said under the Resource Management Act, there was no option to defer accepting the request.

She also said the committee could not decline the request because there were no legal reasons to do so and, as a result, the committee had no other option but to accept or adopt.

Adopting the request would mean the regional council would assume responsibility for it and, as a result, the financial cost of the plan change process.

Therefore, the committee voted unanimously to accept, rather than adopt, the plan change request and the matter will go before a panel of independent commissioners to be decided.

Regional councillor Bill Clark, however, objected to limiting the notification of the plan change process to affected parties, Matata residents and infrastructure providers.

Mr Clark said the plan change would create a legal precedent because, if it was successful, it would be the first time that existing land rights were extinguished using this process.

He said as a result, all New Zealand residents should be allowed to make a submission on the matter. However, he was overridden, and the recommendation to make limited notification was passed by all, except Tiipene Marr who objected because “process of removing people from their land and was a draconian process”.

karla.akuhata@whakatanebeacon.co.nz