Rope in dark derails cyclist’s plans

WILL Rouse can’t believe a stupid act has caused him so much trouble.

The Whakatane triathlete, preparing for a world championship qualifying race this weekend, was cycling on Warren Cole Walkway near the skate park at 5.30am on Wednesday when he was upended by a rope tied across the track.

Mr Rouse did not see the black rope in time to avoid a crash and he was thrown over the handle bars, landing on his arm.

His initial concern was for his bike, but a few hours later, after a hospital visit, Mr Rouse was told he had broken his arm near the elbow.

While the injury means Mr Rouse will miss out on Sunday’s race event, the New Zealand sprint distance championships at Kinloch, his immediate thoughts were with the pressure it will put on his family.

Mr Rouse said the last thing his wife needed was a husband with one arm.

“What she doesn’t need is me not being able mow lawns, do laundry, pick the kids up and make dinners. That was what was going through my mind.

“The fact that it was just someone being a dick and doing something so stupid, to create that and not think about the consequences is tough to understand.

“I don’t know if it was either bored kids or someone maliciously not wanting cyclists to use the walkway. A walker would see it, a runner, maybe not. I can’t think why someone would do it.”

Mr Rouse needs to keep his arm in a sling for six weeks, and while he is unable to race at Kinloch he still may make the New Zealand team as there are two special circumstances spots. But he was not sure what was considered.

“It is just as devastating because I know what I will be missing out on. I have trained pretty hard for it. Because the world champs are on the Gold Coast, it is really accessible for everyone, so everybody wants to qualify.

“Sunday’s field at Kinloch is going to be the deepest field you would get, so it was a real opportunity to test yourself against top competitors. What is gutting is even if I do make it through the special circumstances, I will have that nagging thing of would I have qualified, would I have been good enough to make that top 12?”

Mr Rouse raced the 2015 world championship event in Chicago, placing 28th, and qualified for the 2016 event, but finances prevented him from attending.

The walkway is a Whakatane District Council asset and council public affairs manager Ross Boreham said it was not aware of any similar dangerous and thoughtless acts relating to community facilities.

“While this may have seemed like an amusing prank to whoever is responsible for tying the rope across the walkway, it has resulted in serious harm to a cyclist. This act is completely unacceptable and should any information about the person or persons involved come to light, the council will look to have the matter pursued by the appropriate authority.

“We would like to express our sympathy to the cyclist and sincerely regret that he or she was injured while using this extremely popular community recreation asset.”

