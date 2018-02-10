Scholarship for students with co-op

FOR the first time, BayTrust’s Dillon Scholarship fund has been awarded to a group of Whakatane-based students running their own co-operative business.

Thanks to the funding, the students who run their own businesses in Pou Whakaaro’s café, KG Coffees in Te Tahi Street, have already undertaken a three-day NZQA accredited barista course.

The students were among seven Eastern Bay students to receive almost $9500 funding between them this year from BayTrust’s Dillon Scholarship fund.

Dillon Scholarships are designed to support students with significant disabilities to undertake tertiary qualifications. The fund recognises the additional efforts and costs involved for these students to pay for things like learning aides, special equipment and transport.

The students involved all receive business mentoring and support from Pou Whakaaro in Whakatane, which focuses on finding employment for people who experience mental illness or have a disability.

Pou Whakaaro’s innovative employment services manager, Shellie Goldsmith, says a group of students who have a passion for cooking banded together last year to open a new business in the café called KG Coffees.

“They’ve all gone out there looking for work but when there’s 30 people in Whakatane applying for the same job it’s difficult for our guys to get a look in. There are a lot of cafes around town but none on Te Tahi Street where we’re based so we decided to open our own.

We do get a lot of local customers coming in who are very supportive of what we’re trying to do.”

The students, Gordon Pittman, Charlie Cole, Brady Savage and Kemp Taylor, aged between 21 and 40, have been learning the ropes of running a business over the past 12 months and now make a modest income from the cafe, which they run as a co-operative business.

Now they have completed the course and become qualified baristas.

Shellie says they are “now producing top quality coffees which are getting great feedback from customers”.

She said Pou Whakaaro focuses on people’s abilities, not their disabilities. “We find out what they’re passionate about and what they’d like to do, then find a way to make it happen.

The BayTrust funding has covered everything including accommodation for the four students and their kitchen business support person “which was so cool”.

BayTrust Dillon Scholarship committee chairman Bill Cleghorn says 46 students across the wider Bay of Plenty will benefit this year, with just under $89,000 worth of scholarships being awarded.

“Application numbers are similar to previous years which shows there’s a continuing need,” he says.

“It’s just mind-boggling what some people have to struggle with – and do so successfully in life. It’s very inspiring. I don’t know how some of them do it.”

He says the new Government’s free first year of tertiary education policy has eased the financial burden on students significantly. “But these particular applicants have extra financial needs like transport and aides to help them write notes and assignments, which the average student wouldn’t have to face.”

The Dillon Scholarship programme was first established in 1990 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Bay Savings Bank, the forerunner of Trust Bank Bay of Plenty. It was named after the late Ray Dillon, a former chairman of the Trust Bank Bay of Plenty board and former mayor of Tauranga. Since inception, $1.8 million worth of scholarships has been awarded to more than 500 students with significant disabilities.

Applications for the Dillon Scholarship open each year on October 1 for the following academic year. Bay of Plenty students who have a medically-recognised significant disability can apply for up to $5000 a year for a maximum of four years. There is no age restriction.