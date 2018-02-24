Swift progress in young rower

WITHDRAWING hard-earned savings steadily accumulated towards a much-wanted first car and using the money to purchase a single-scull boat, can only indicate one thing – a passionate dedication to the demanding sport of competitive rowing.

And in the case of 16-year-old Trident High School student, Holly Hay, who recently bought her own single-scull boat to train and compete in, this is surely the case.

Taking up the sport just two years ago, Holly has been gaining some notably early successes – most recently, taking second place on the podium at last month’s North Island Championships in Karapiro for the women’s intermediate single scull event.

Life has changed for Holly since falling in love with rowing after a teacher suggested she give the sport a go. Now training six days a week in the rigorous schedule the sport requires, the former dancer and netball player agrees “it’s a massive commitment”.

“It is a hard sport, mentally. Not everyone can do it,” she says. “But that’s one of the things I like about it”. Speaking of the mental challenges that are particular to a solo sport competitor, Holly cites single-scull races as her biggest mental challenge.

“Two kilometres is a long way to keep your mind in the right place when it’s getting tough, to believe you can keep going, and to just do it”.

“I think competing in rowing is 50 percent physical, and 50 percent mental,” she says. “If you don’t believe you can keep up the pace, then you won’t,” adding that mental training is a big part of the picture for her.

Double scull racing, in which Holly competes with team mate and friend, Renske Brabant-Weitkamp, are, she says, different, and “a little easier,” with the ability to encourage each other.

Though clearly loving her sport, and coping with the demanding schedule involved, the Year 12 student agrees there are definite costs to her social agenda. Or “compromises” as she positively puts it.

“My life definitely revolves around rowing, and there are things I have to miss” she says, telling of changes to summer plans, of needing to miss out on school trips and other events because, simply, “I can’t miss training”.

But Holly Hay is not complaining. She’s doing exactly what she wants to be doing. Training six days a week, and competing for both her school, and the Whakatane Rowing Club, life is right where she wants it to be.

Clearly that first car is going to have a long wait.

By Lorraine Wilson