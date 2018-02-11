FOR foodies who enjoy watching their meals being made while they wait, Tandoori Takeaway on King Street may be just what they’ve been waiting for.

Owned by Nitesh Bhardwaj, the restaurant is takeaways with a difference – live cooking that can entertain as much as it makes one’s mouth water.

“It’s my passion. I love cooking and I love sharing it with others,” Nitesh says.

A recent holiday in England inspired him on the concept of live cooking. “People there are amazed by it,” he says.

He has wanted to open a restaurant for a long time and it is appreciative feedback from friends that encouraged him to take the leap into his own business venture with his brother, Bablu. But it is the love of cooking rather than love of money that drives him.

“I don’t want to fill my pockets, I want to give people the food they deserve,” he says. He enjoys sharing his culinary creations with others.

Nitesh prides himself on making some of the best Indian takeaway food around. He also knows Kiwis love a good deal, and his prices reflect that knowledge.

“The best thing is that I try to come up with the tastiest dishes at the cheapest price,” he says.

But cheap does not mean he is skint with the ingredients. He says the biggest advantage of live cooking for him was much less wasted food, and for customers it is always fresh.

He says when the customer is practically looking over the chef’s shoulder while cooking, the ingredients have to be fresh.

His medium size combo dishes retail for $10.99 and include a medium curry, rice, plain naan bread, papadum and a drink.

“I’m not making heaps out of it, I just want people to know how good it is,” he says.

His sauces are not only fresh but have unique flavour profiles. That is why he is always happy to let customers taste the sauce before deciding on which to have. They can also decide how hot or mild they want it.

“I ask them if they want a sample and give them a spoon,” he says.

Every good restaurant has a speciality and Tandoori Takeaway is no exception. Nitesh says the butter chicken was his.

“I have the best butter chicken in town. It takes eight hours just to make the sauce,” he says.

With a sweet creaminess and just the slightest of pungent coriander aftertaste, his butter chicken sauce is indeed one-of-a-kind.

And with a selection of established Indian restaurants already in town, Nitesh knows he must be unique to be successful.

“To bring people in, I have to do something creative,” he says.

