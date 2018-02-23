Tractor trek for Hospice

THE second Great New Zealand Tractor Trek is arriving in Ohope on February 27, in a bid to raise funds and awareness for Hospice Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Led by trek founder Phil Aish, a cavalcade of tractors, jeeps and trucks is travelling over 2600km from Bluff to Cape Reinga from February 12 to March 9, visiting towns along the way. Participants from various towns join the trek as they make their way north.

The tractors will line up at Maraetotara Reserve from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

The trek is a labour of love for Mr Aish, who did a similar trek in 2016 to honour a promise made to his wife Janice in her last weeks of life. Mr and Mrs Aish were looking for a way to say thank you to hospice for the support Mercy Hospice in Auckland had provided the family during Mrs Aish’s last days.

When discussing the practicalities of such a trek, Mrs Aish told him to “do it”.

Mr Aish said it was impossible to put a price on having the burden of care lifted off a person’s shoulders when someone close had a life-limiting illness.

“Hospices in towns all over New Zealand provide people and their families with a very special type of care and support,” he said. “Our family didn’t know it existed until we needed it.

“I want other families to know that these amazing services are being provided in their own communities, so they have an opportunity to acknowledge and support them in any way they can.”

In the 2018 trek, Mr Aish, along with supporters, friends and family, hope to collect at least $100,000, the same amount raised during the 2016 trek. All donations go directly to hospice services.

Hospice aims to help people with life-limiting conditions to make the most of their lives.

Hospice NZ chief executive Mary Schumacher said the team behind The Great NZ Tractor Trek captured the hearts of people across the country.

“It’s such a wonderful way to raise awareness of hospice services in local communities,” she said.

Hospices receive some funding from the Government, but financial support from the community is essential to meet the shortfall each year.

“We’re so grateful to people like Phil and his supporters who help ensure hospice care remains free of charge across New Zealand,” Ms Schumacher said.

All participants fund their own trip, with each town providing the trekkers a place to stay and refuel.

People can also support the work of Hospice by donating to the Tractor Trek NZ 2018 at https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/the-great-nz-tractor-trek-2018.