Tractor trekkers

THE second Great New Zealand Tractor Trek is arriving in Ohope on February 27, in a bid to raise funds and awareness for Hospice Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Led by trek founder Phil Aish, a cavalcade of tractors, jeeps and trucks is travelling over 2600 kilometres from Bluff to Cape Reinga from February 12 to March 9 and will visit towns along the way. The trek will be joined by participants from various towns as they make their way north.

Eastern Bay people are invited to welcome the trekkers to town and check out the tractor line up on February 27 at Maraetotara Reserve, Ohope, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. There will be a sausage sizzle and pizza fundraiser, making it an easy dinner on a school night and fun time for all.

The trek is a labour of love for Phil, who did a similar trek in 2016 to honour a promise made to his wife, Janice, in the last weeks of life.

Phil and Janice wanted to say thank you to hospice for the immeasurable support Mercy Hospice in Auckland provided the Aish family during Janice’s last days. When discussing the practicalities of such a trek, Janice told him to “do it”.

“You can’t put a price on having the burden of care lifted off your shoulders when someone close to you has a life-limiting illness. Hospices in towns all over New Zealand provide people and their families with a very special type of care and support.

“Our family didn’t know it existed until we needed it. I want other families to know that these amazing services are being provided in their own communities, so they have an opportunity to acknowledge and support them in any way they can,” Phil says.

In the 2018 trek, Phil, along with supporters, friends and family hopes to collect at least $100,000, the same amount raised during the 2016 trek. All donations go directly to hospice services.

Hospice aims to help people with life-limiting conditions to make the most of their lives; to live every moment in whatever way is important to them. Hospice care has a unique whole person approach, which means physical, spiritual, emotional and social needs are all equally important. A multidisciplinary team provides care to a person who is dying as well as their families and friends both before and after death.

Most hospice services in New Zealand have inpatient facilities, but the majority of people are cared for in their own homes. Hospice is firmly grounded in the community with more than 11,000 people volunteering more than one million hours of their time for the hospice each year.

Each participant will fund their own trip, with each town providing the trekkers a place to stay and refuel. People can also support the work of hospice by donating to the Tractor Trek NZ 2018 at https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/the-great-nz-tractor-trek-2018.