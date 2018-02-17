Veteran retires after 33 years service

KORO and veteran Murupara firefighter Jack Tupe has finally been allowed to retire.

Murupara Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Maera Anderson says during the past five years, Jack has on several occasions approached her office in his usual, quiet demeanour only to be told “no, uncle”.

“He rarely comes to my office unless he wants to retire,” she says. However, the chief’s hard stance has softened as Jack’s knee plays up. “The fire truck appears to grow higher as a result,” she says.

On Saturday, February 24 at 2pm, Jack will conclude his 33-year career with the brigade with a retirement bash. On the following day, Sunday, he turns 70 years old.

During his time with the brigade he has received the 25-year gold star in 2010, several additional bars to his uniform, as well as a Queen’s Service Medal “around year 2000”.

But remarkably, the veteran’s retirement has worked out well for the Murupara brigade.

“This is thanks to a programme that Maori Television broadcast about Jack,” Maera says.

In the show, Jack and his colleague Laurence Jenner speak about the age of the current firefighters, the increasing workload and the necessity to keep the brigade going.

“Following that programme, we’ve had four people join up as recruits,” she says. “And we’ve just had one firefighter transfer from Kaingaroa to us.”

A net result of four able bodies, once Maera has allowed koro and his bung knee to retire.

“They are spread 17 to 49 years in age and we get two men and two women.” The Murupara brigade is otherwise known for having a high proportion of female firefighters.

During his time in the brigade, Jack has worn three different types of protection gear. “He started with the black coat and we’re now in what’s called the undress-uniform for some reason,” Maera says.

When he started there were 27 people in the Murupara brigade, served by a Bedford appliance. Looking at his chief, Jack says he has served under four chiefs and they were “all good”. “He’s worrying I’ll change my mind on his retirement,” Maera says.

The worst experience of his career was turning up at a crash, not knowing who it was, but learning it was close family. “We had counselling after that,” he says.

The best part of the job is “doing what I had to do” and being part of a team. Social responsibility and “socialising” are both important factors in serving with the brigade.

One of the brigade’s trucks had been taken away in the past four or five years, but Maera said the Rotorua-based assistant area manager had promised the Murupara brigade would receive a so-called “smoke chaser” 4WD to replace it.

“This is a smaller vehicle that can fight fires and get us there quickly on medical calls,” she says.

With medical calls and car crashes becoming more common, getting there fast is of extra importance and the bulk of a large fire appliance is not always required.

“Last year we had many cardiac arrest callouts, with only one of them being a success.”

Murupara’s remaining appliance is a rescue tender that has all the gear for dealing with car crashes at the cost of a lesser water volume. “If we’re in town we’re okay because we have the hydrants,” she says.

“Our backup for fires comes from Rotorua, which will send a water tanker in case of a serious fire.”