Weka flourish

A BOOMING weka population in the Bay of Plenty is something to celebrate not be concerned about, says Department of Conservation senior ranger Greg Moorcroft .

Typically maligned as a pest species, weka are protected under the Wildlife Act. “People can have a real intense dislike for them, unfortunately. It’s a real tension point because we have these birds that are protected and to do anything to a weka is against the law,” Greg says.

The birds’ nature often brings them in conflict with humans, but it only requires some understanding of their nature to compensate, he says.

“The flipside is that weka can be challenging for people because they are opportunistic feeders. They scavenge and even predate, it might be young chickens or all sorts of food.

They can become accustomed to people and come inside houses or get into vege gardens,” he says. “We strongly encourage people to try and learn about them.”

He says although it is bothersome to have to adapt to weka behaviours such as raiding gardens or stealing chickens, taking steps to deter them is better than trying to trap or exterminate.

“People can actually do things to [prevent] them. If they get into the garden, maybe you have to accept you’ll have to do things differently. I know that sounds harsh, but it is really just an attitude,” he says.

“Let’s learn to put barriers up so they don’t get into veges, make sure the chicken coop is sealed and, of course, that also keeps out stoats and other predators.”

Greg says weka are fascinating creatures that have managed to recover somewhat from their status as a threatened species but are far from safe.

“Since the recorded history of New Zealand began, people have seen weka populations go through boom and bust cycles. We’re seeing something like that now. These boom and bust cycles are particularly related to climate conditions.”

There are four subspecies in New Zealand and the Eastern Bay has the last natural population of North Island weka (gallirallus australis greyi).

“This is where most of them are, so it’s a stronghold of the population,” Greg says. “They’re booming now, we don’t know when they might bust.”

Relatively little is known about weka and how or why they go through high and low periods. As a result, people might think if there are high numbers now, it means they should be culled. “It’s easy to take it for granted when there are a lot of a certain animal around,” Greg says.

But he says there was a very healthy kokako population in Northland in the 1970s but by the 1990s they had practically disappeared even though they were considered a safe and stable population. “When conditions are hard, animal populations can get stressed and are rife for getting diseases and those diseases are usually highly communicable. “If you get a particular set of circumstances, weka populations can really bust.”

He considers the recovery of the weka a boon for conservancy in the region. “In my time working in the Eastern Bay, they have [spread] from the other side of Opotiki to now being here in Whakatane’s environs. It’s quite interesting and extraordinary really,” he says.

He suggests people take advantage of the fact the weka are recovering. “Try and enjoy them. There are not many places in the North Island where you can see them.”

