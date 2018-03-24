45 years’ service recognised

AFTER 45 years’ service to the SPCA, and still counting, Jenny Asquith’s work and dedication to the Kawerau branch of the organisation has been formally recognised.

Jenny was recently awarded the honour of induction into the Royal New Zealand Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ inaugural Hall of Fame.

With Jenny being one of the first recipients of the award (which is made in recognition of outstanding contribution to the organisation), RNZSPCA chairman, Gordon Trainer, says induction to the hall of fame “is a significant honour bestowed only on a select group of individuals across the country who have given many years of their time and commitment to addressing animal welfare in New Zealand”.

Of the presentation which took place in Kawerau recently, Jenny says she felt humbled, and, she adds, “somewhat embarrassed” too.

“I’m very proud to be part of such a wonderful group of people committed to the SPCA,” she says, “but there are a lot of other people doing wonderful work for the organisation too”.

Jenny’s award and recognition however, is, by anyone’s else’s account, well deserved.

As an SPCA volunteer, Jenny’s work began in Kawerau in 1972, and continues today. Holding many positions over the years – president “three or four times”, secretary, committee member, and manager of the animal centre “on and off for many years”, Jenny

“retired” from working at the animal centre itself around four years ago.

“It got too much in the end,” she says, “all the bending and lifting and cleaning, and dealing with the bigger active dogs”. But after taking a year off to focus on family needs, she then returned to her SPCA work again.

This time, in the SPCA Op shop in Kawerau where she has, for the past three years, been keeping a watchful eye over the running of the venture – the tidy and orderly shop reflecting her vision of how the store should appear. “I don’t think of it as a second-hand shop,” she says, “I think of it as a gift shop”.

On leaving the hands-on work of the animal centre, Jenny says the one thing she doesn’t miss is “crying my eyes out at the end of the day” for animals that for whatever reason, the centre wasn’t able to keep alive.

“I’d keep my feelings under control on the job, but later, I’d sit down on the back doorstep at home with a cup of tea, and just cry.”

These days, she says the SPCA has a much higher success rate in placing animals into new homes, due to website networking and social media. “It’s made a huge difference,” she says.

Jenny believes the answer to neglect and ill-treatment of animals lies in education. “I have to believe that,” she says.

“How else could anyone be capable of treating an animal so badly.”

“Some people just don’t seem to think animals feel pain or hunger or cold. They don’t seem to have ever been shown or taught. I think a big role in the SPCA’s work is to educate people.”

Growing up on a farm and “riding a horse several miles to and from school,” Jenny says she learned early on to respect and take good care of animals.

With the success now of the SPCA shop, Jenny praises the generosity of the Kawerau community, saying the shop is committed to selling all clothing items for a maximum of 50 cents. “The items are generously donated, so we commit to making them affordable to the community.

“And it all makes a big difference to the running of the animal centre. Every item sold helps towards the animals’ food or vet bills.”

When Jenny first began her SPCA work in 1972, she says volunteers “just took the animals home to our own back yards”.

“We didn’t have a building then,” she says. “It wasn’t until the council helped us to get our first premises that we stopped doing that.”

While the premises may have been less than ideal, proving “too close to the sulphur”,

Jenny says the organisation was, nevertheless, extremely grateful.

“Our council has always been extremely supportive of the SPCA. We’re very lucky as it’s not like that in all towns.”

Eight years ago, SPCA operations in Kawerau moved to the new (and current) premises in Spencer Avenue. Currently around 11 volunteers run the centre, with a further eight running the shop.

And at 78 years old, Jenny isn’t looking at giving up her voluntary work anytime soon.

Alongside her time with the SPCA, she also continues a more than 45-year involvement with the women’s institute, “also an important part of my life”, she says.

“People ask me when I’m going to give it all up,” she says. “My answer is, I’m not. Well not yet anyway.”

1 of 2

CHARITY: Jenny Asquith enjoys her work in the SPCA shop. Photos Louis Klaassen D6699-29/01