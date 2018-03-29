Art exhibition plans under way

ANOTHER arts exhibition has been set up for the public’s viewing pleasure, set to open at 10am on Saturday.

With pieces falling under the theme of “The Spice of Life”, artworks range from loomed scarves to delicately-carved tree roots, with collections of painted and drawn art as well.

Focus of the theme falls on the celebration of life itself, so each artist’s work represents how they feel life can be celebrated.

“I just feel that we’re gaining a lot of variety. It’s great having more artists on board that aren’t necessarily painters,” said arts society president Bev Vellenoweth.

“The standard [of art] has been exceptional.”

The exhibition includes work from both new and longstanding artists including David Stansbury, Lewis Nicholson and Zena Warren, along with guest-artists Dean Collier and Horo Rohi.

Alongside the exhibition, the arts society is running two raffles.

A $2 raffle with 120 tickets will run for a one-hundred-dollar note, and a raffle for assorted “bathroom delights” will run for $2 a ticket or $5 for three, and a total of 150 tickets.

