Artist of all trades

BORN into artistry, the ever-optimistic Opotiki’s Carolyn Perry looks to make “the world a better place,” with her naturalistic artworks.

Basing a lot of her paintings on photos she has taken, Carolyn’s muse is generally anything that “wows” her. “I paint what I love … my work is mostly just stuff I like,” Carolyn says.

A sense of wonder can be found in her art, based on photos but with her own twists to, “add more emotion,” and make her pieces appeal more to viewers. Each painting is clearly a moment, which can be as short as a second or tell a story, years in the making. Carolyn’s goal with her paintings is to, “recreate or capture those moments,” that she sees and loves.

Two recent paintings captured this perfectly. One showed a bushfire in Perth and the second showed the rebirth and growth seven months later. Carolyn couldn’t help but take a picture, and a copy of one taken during the fire itself, eventually turning these into two opposite yet connected masterpieces.

Painting from photos can have its problems though, according to Carolyn.

“I don’t want it to look too much like a photo … real-ish, but you can still tell that it’s a painting, not a screenshot.”

With that in mind, she adds a mixture of huge and tiny details in a style very much her own, pouring the same wonder and amazement she had felt across her canvas.

Carolyn always has enjoyed being creative, and says if you are, “sending out those vibes into the world, you’re making the world a better place. That’s what I try to do with my paintings.”

Despite doing commission artworks for customers, Carolyn tends to paint simply because she is passionate about it. No other motivation needed.

With a total of 12 art pieces in a recent Opotiki art exhibition, Carolyn has a few more hidden talents up her sleeves. Also on display was some of her dichroic glass jewellery, another hobby she picked up four years ago after attending a workshop and falling in love with the craft.

Her jewellery is made from molten glass, which can come from essentially anything made of glass, particularly vases. Carolyn says these have been a big hit so far.

On top of that, she has a rich history with the creative arts. Growing up with a mother who was studying for a master’s degree in art, Carolyn and her four siblings were no strangers to working with their hands.

Carolyn says her first real memory of any “substantial art” was when she was very young, scribbling angrily on a piece of paper. Her mother then pointed out a tree in the scribbles, tracing over it in green pen. Amazed, Carolyn kept at it for another hour, defining pictures in her chaotic mess of ink.

Years later, she took painting at university, and then courses in pottery, cake decoration and leatherwork.

Truly a jack of all trades, Carolyn says she feels unfulfilled when not working with some form of craft.

“I call it my dis-ease,” she jokes, referencing the uneasiness she feels when going without exercising her creativity.

A born artist with trained hand and eye, Carolyn Perry is definitely an artistic force to be reckoned with.

