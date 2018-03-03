Athletes in a blaze of colour

GOOD TIMES: Robert Neho, Finn O’Leary and Mika Bryant watch the action. D6620-016

PARTICIPATION and spirits were running high at Whakatane High School’s athletics day last week.

Teachers and students braved the heat to support the school’s four houses, representing them in a blaze of colour.

Teacher Renay Jones said it was “fantastic” and she was impressed by the house spirit and participation.

According to students, this year’s prefect team pushed students hard to support their houses with good results.

“We’re seeing a lot of participation from everyone really, more than usual,” says head boy Mitchell White.

Head girl Caroline Paulsen says a lot of students joined in, going the extra mile representing their houses.

DRESSED UP: Ben Doogue, top left, shows his bright side. Photos Adyn Ogle D6620-043
PICTURE PAIR: Aquilla Karetu and Natasha Nicholas, right, pose for a shot. D6620-035
LOOKING UP: Courtney van der Horst, right, represents the red, white and blue. D6620-068
TAKE FLIGHT: German exchange student Alessa Froeschle, left, sporting wings. D6620-069
DOUBLE ACT: Wairama Morgan, top right, has a passenger for the 100-metre race. D6620-103
ALL IN: Far right, Jack Brady, Caden Laurent, Sadie Van Beekhuizen, Keahna Hata and Gracie Ashford show off their colours. D6620-020

 

