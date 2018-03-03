Athletes in a blaze of colour

PARTICIPATION and spirits were running high at Whakatane High School’s athletics day last week.

Teachers and students braved the heat to support the school’s four houses, representing them in a blaze of colour.

Teacher Renay Jones said it was “fantastic” and she was impressed by the house spirit and participation.

According to students, this year’s prefect team pushed students hard to support their houses with good results.

“We’re seeing a lot of participation from everyone really, more than usual,” says head boy Mitchell White.

Head girl Caroline Paulsen says a lot of students joined in, going the extra mile representing their houses.