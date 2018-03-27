Big water in Murupara

A WATER bottling facility planned for Murupara will become the largest in Australasia if it receives the green light.

And its developer says the large scale will allow them to pay workers a minimum of $30 an hour plus provide a range of extra incentives including free health and life insurance once it is fully operational.

The proposed facility, which consists of two bottling plants, is backed by Murupara iwi Ngati Manawa but requires approval from the Overseas Investment Office and resource consents from Bay of Plenty Regional Council before it can be built.

But according to his plans, NZ Aquifer director Roydon Hartnett said the facility would dwarf the Coca-Cola bottling plant in Putaruru, which employed eight people to operate one line of production.

Mr Hartnett said development of the bottling plants would be financed by a Chinese bank, in exchange for a 51 percent shareholding – a deal that required approval from the

Overseas Investment Office before it could be formalised.

He would not identify the Chinese bank until that approval was granted, which he hoped would happen before the end of the year.

However, Mr Harnett was adamant that management and control of the company would remain in his company – which he said was 100 percent New Zealand owned. He said he also hoped a New Zealand investment fund would buy the Chinese shareholding once the facility was up and running.

“That would be a great return, if this can be owned by the New Zealand Superannuation Fund. But they won’t invest in a start-up, so we need to build it first.”

As well as going through the Office of Investment process, the company was also conducting testing to confirm its previous findings that showed the planned water take would not jeopardise the aquifer.

Mr Hartnett said the company had promised Ngati Manawa it would prove the enterprise would have a “less than minor impact on the aquifer”, otherwise they would not do it. He said their tests would be double-checked by the regional council under the resource consent process.

Mr Hartnett said the plan was to produce bottles from recycled plastic at each of the plants at Murupara, fill them with water on several production lines and then load them into containers.

The containers would then be transported from Murupara to the Port of Tauranga via the railway line.

Mr Hartnett said once both plants were fully operational at Murupara, 252 people would be required to operate each of them including security guards, administration staff and factory workers.

He said the plants would operate around the clock and therefore would require four shifts.

“So, if you think about that then we would need 16 people just for security guards – two per plant times four shifts.”

Mr Hartnett said workers would be paid a minimum of $30 an hour plus a raft of added incentives including free health and life insurance, training programmes and an eight percent contribution to people’s Kiwisaver made by the employer.

“The reason we are going to pay above the $20 an hour is because it is the right thing to do.

We will also shut down for two weeks over Christmas and give our workers a Christmas bonus because there is no point in having time off at that time of the year if you don’t have any money to buy presents and enjoy it.”

However, he understood that Murupara had an issue with intergenerational unemployment and many of those living in the town would need to be supported into full-time employment.

“You cannot expect to give a person who has never been employed, a $70,000 job and expect them to turn up every day. They will probably get to their first payday and then you will never see them again.”

So, Mr Hartnett said they would begin by employing people, at a lesser hourly rate, to undertake a training programme that would prepare them for full-time work.

If those on the training programme proved themselves by turning up every day and showed they wanted the job, they would then progress into apprenticeships.

Mr Hartnett said if everything went to plan, the two bottling plants would be fully operational in five years.

