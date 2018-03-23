Booze stolen in raid

AFTER throwing a car jack through the glass panel on the front door, four men dressed in dark hoodies entered Roquette restaurant in Whakatane and stole at least $2000 worth of alcohol.

Restauranteur Ajay Sharma said he was called by the security company at about 2.20am on Wednesday after the intruders triggered the restaurant’s alarm.

When security officers arrived at the restaurant on Quay Street, they discovered the glass panel on one side of the door had been smashed. The other side of the door was also damaged.

Police were called and footage from cameras on the street was made available, however the car used by the four men had been stolen so it was difficult to track them.

Mr Sharma called Whakatane Locksmiths by 3.30am and later that day, he was still sweeping up glass so he could open for lunch service. Usually, the restaurant is open from 10am.

The thieves took many of the premium wines and spirits from the shelves behind the bar but Mr Sharma was more concerned about them returning during business hours.

“The liquor can be replaced by insurance or money, but the safety of patrons is very important. It has happened before, at Julians Berry Farm, so I just hope it never happens here.”

Mr Sharma said it was the first time in 12 years that anyone had broken into the restaurant.

“I have owned this restaurant for two years and it has never happened before. I also talked to the previous owner and he said that someone tried to get in before, but they weren’t able to get in.”

karla.akuhata@whakatanebeacon.co.nz