Bright lights in March

ANOTHER month gone by and the relentless advance of the stellar bodies continues. This is the result of our 24-hour solar orbit being four minutes longer than a sidereal day – a time scale based on Earth’s rate of rotation relative to stars outside our solar system.

Our 24-hour clock results in the constellations and stars appearing to advance further to the west due to this four minutes extra each day. This advance is hardly discernible from one night to the next, but, taken over a month, the movement becomes apparent.

So the constellations steadily advance until they come back into almost the same position in a year. To keep the timing right, we have to add quite a correction, one day every Leap Year – every four years. The ancients had battled for centuries to accurately produce a calendar to synchronise with the seasons. Finally an extra day in every four years in February was added.

So now, in the north-west, we find Taurus the bull, with bright star Aldebaran. Then, no mistaking Orion, the hunter with hot, blue star Rigel and red giant Betelgeuse either side of the three linear stars of Orion’s Belt.

Gemini’s Pollux and Castor are presently due north while above them is Canis Major, with our brightest star Sirius as the eye of the hunter’s dog. Sirius is larger than our sun and has a surface temperature of 10,000 degrees, twice as hot, so therefore appears whiter. It has a tiny companion also, about the size of Earth, and very dense as a result.

Over to the north-east, Leo the lion is prominent now with the curved shape of stars representing the lion’s front leg and mane, also called the Sickle. Then further to the north-east, brighter star Spica is appearing once more.

Over to the south-east, the cross is well visible now as the plane of the Milky Way lies from north-west to south-east this month. Achernar, on the opposite side of the South Celestial Pole from the Southern Cross is swinging further down now.

Back overhead, the bulk of Orion, including star Rigel as well as third brightest star Canopus are situated just on the edge of a dense mass of the Milky Way stars. Achernar appears in a dark area off the plane, even though there are many faint stars in the background.

Coming back down the Milky Way and between the False Cross and the the Southern Cross is the very extensive Carina Nebula, the largest in our skies. This nebular is 8000 light years distant and 460 light years across and contains thousands of stars.

To get a perspective of this, the outside pointer, our second-nearest star, is just 4.25 light years distant. One in particular, Eta Carina, comprises a very unstable binary system that was seen to brighten over a 20-year period from 1837 to become the second brightest star after Sirius, then fade. This phenomenon was due largely to the massive cloud of enveloping dust and gas, 0.5 light years across, that has only recently been revealed by Hubble and the Spitzer space telescopes.

But it has been brightening again intermittently ever since. It is expected to explode as an enormous super nova at any time to recycle all its elements back to the greater nebula once again, as all the other similar explosions do right across the universe.

A 0.5 light year equals 4,730,365,236,290 kilometres which is why a light year is used to gauge the vast distances in space. Even then there is an even longer one, a Parsec, which equals 3.26156 light years. Often there is reference to an object being so many kilo parsecs distant.

The inner planets are catching us up and if only we can get some cloudless skies, we will see both Mercury and Venus close together in the evening sky just after sunset. Mercury is only visible for a short spell during its orbit either side of the glare of the sun.

From now on, Venus will become more visible in the evening sky as it swings out towards us from behind the Sun, climbing higher into gathering twilight. Meanwhile, Earth is steadily gaining on Mars, which is rising just after midnight now and 1.258 astronomical units (earth-to-sun distance) and closing.

In the coming months, Mars will be centre stage and the focus of much attention. We are also catching Jupiter, currently 4.824 AU and rising at just after 10pm at present – soon to be a magnificent telescope spectacle once more at its closest on May 10, in its 12 year journey around the sun, having moved approximately 30 degrees against the background in the process.

We are gaining on Saturn as well, now rising at 1.06am. But because Saturn is the farthest naked-eye planet and 10.241 AU, taking 29 years to complete one trip around the Sun, it hasn’t moved very far against the background stars since this time last year.

Saturn too is a most fascinating sight in a telescope. So there are many exciting subjects coming into view in the following months.

By Norm Izzett