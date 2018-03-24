Celebrating St Patrick

By
Staff
-
0
39
RAISE A PINT: Earl Charters, Ken Lightfoot, Rich Bell and Johnny Logan, top left, enjoy a pint. D6722-19

LOVERS of Guinness beer were out in force last Saturday to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

Held every year on the anniversary of St Patrick’s death, St Patrick’s Day sees masses of people dressed in green converge on Irish pubs across the country.

St Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland and is credited with chasing snakes out of the country.

St Patrick’s Day remains a huge world-wide celebration of Irish culture, and here, at the Craic in Whakatane, provides the perfect excuse to get together with friends, Irish or not, get dressed up, and enjoy a relaxing drink.

GREEN BEAUTIES: Lynda Frisby, Sylvia Lawson – showing off her impressive stockings, Juliet Shore and Geraldine Hulbert get into theme with their green headbands. D6722-23
GOOD MUSIC: The John McKay trio, consisting of John McKay and Lee Barton play to the masses outside the Craic. D6722-11
BEST DRESSED: Graeme Massey and his father Ron Massey enjoy a drink together. D6722-36

