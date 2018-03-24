Celebrating St Patrick

LOVERS of Guinness beer were out in force last Saturday to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

Held every year on the anniversary of St Patrick’s death, St Patrick’s Day sees masses of people dressed in green converge on Irish pubs across the country.

St Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland and is credited with chasing snakes out of the country.

St Patrick’s Day remains a huge world-wide celebration of Irish culture, and here, at the Craic in Whakatane, provides the perfect excuse to get together with friends, Irish or not, get dressed up, and enjoy a relaxing drink.