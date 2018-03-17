Cherry on the cake for Tom

NOT one to loaf about, Blueberry Corner’s talented young baker Tom Rosewarne is heading off soon to Le Cordon Bleu in Wellington to fulfil his dream to be a patisserie chef. But hopefully he will soon be bringing in the dough as well as rolling it.

At the age of eight Tom Rosewarne wandered up to his mum in her Thornton Road blueberry orchard and announced he wanted to bake muffins. Mum Heidi Rosewarne was very busy, so said, “yes, whatever”.

But he wasn’t a big reader and didn’t follow a recipe. “They weren’t really edible. They were very green,” she laughs.

The muffins may not have been a match for the delicious pastries in Blueberry Corner’s cafe today, but what they did do was ignite a passion for pastry and baking in the youngster.

Since then he has become a regular baker, turning out amazing birthday cakes for friends and family and baking for the cafe.

Tom is only 17 and next month is taking his baking skills a step further when he embarks on an exciting culinary adventure at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu institute in Wellington.

“I am doing a nine-month patisserie course,” says Tom, a former Feilding High School boarder. “I hope to get work in Wellington when I have finished the course. I hope to be a patisserie chef. Mum would like me to come back here. I will see where the course takes me.”

And of course everyone wants to know if Tom is keen to go on television show MasterChef.

“People are always asking me that. I can cook, and after my course I may think about doing a cooking course as it will add to my skill set.”

Tom says he has visited Le Cordon Bleu. “It is set up really good. I thought it is a very cool place to do a patisserie course.”

Heidi would love Tom to come back to Blueberry Corner, but with his talent, and interest from other chefs growing, she realises she may have to cut the apron strings.

Heidi says Tom has met a few celebrity chefs, such as a Nici Wickes and a former MasterChef judge. “Annabelle White is fascinated with him.”

Tom was also a judge at the recent Wild Food Challenge in Ohope, and made some useful contacts there. “He has already had a few people tell him ‘once you are finished at Le Cordon Bleu look us up, give us a call’.

“When he was 12 he started baking in the commercial kitchen, but I had him in the back.”

She admits she did not want customers to see a child baking, even though at that young age he showed his skill.

“Whatever he bakes just works. He has just got a talent. Some people have an amazing feel for food. He is very good with pastry.”

Heidi, a keen foodie, says Tom likes to experiment with recipes. “He started making birthday cakes and experimenting with chocolate and fondants. He comes up with recipes, playing with it and changing it and it seems to work.”

Heidi believes Tom’s success in the kitchen is down to his ability to not fear failure.

“Learning to fail is the biggest asset anybody can have.”

Heidi says Tom has also been surrounded by foodies.

“I am a foodie. We cook and bake at home, and he has grown up in an environment with aunties who are all into baking and are good cooks. One of his aunties is from Italy.”

