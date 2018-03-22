Collier named for games

OPOTIKI’S Dylan Collier was yesterday named in the All Blacks Sevens team to compete at the Commonwealth Games.

Collier, who made his international debut three years ago, was named in the squad of 17 for the games, which begin on the Gold Coast next month. Ruatoki’s Ngarohi McGarvey Black was also named in the team after making his debut three weeks ago.

The All Blacks Sevens have won four gold and one silver medal at previous Commonwealth Games and will meet Canada, Kenya and Zambia in pool C at the 2018 games. They must top their pool to advance to the semi-final.

The Black Ferns Sevens squad was also named yesterday and included Ruatoki’s Stacey Waaka.

It will be the first time women’s sevens had been played at the Commonwealth Games. The Black Ferns will play Canada, South Africa and Kenya in pool and need to finish in the top two to advance to the semi-finals.