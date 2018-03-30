Cool cows is good husbandry

KAWERAU SPCA volunteer Carey Conn encourages all animal owners to be proactive about providing shade.

New Zealand has just had the hottest summer on record, according to the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research. How fortunate some of us were to be able to buy a fan, crank up the air-conditioning or take a trip to the beach to cool down. But what about the animals that were confined to paddocks completely devoid of shade, stuck out under the scorching summer sun?

In this country, every animal owner must abide by welfare standards formulated by the Ministry for Primary Industries. The standards are documented in codes of welfare, and work alongside the Animal Welfare Act.

There are codes for cats, dogs, goats, deer, horses and donkeys, llamas and alpacas, sheep and beef cattle, dairy cattle, layer hens, meat chickens, as well as ostriches and emus. The codes can be found on the Ministry for Primary Industries website www.mpi.govt.nz.

The Sheep and Cattle Code of Welfare 2016 has a minimum standard that says, “Sheep and beef cattle must be provided with means to minimise the effects of heat stress”. And one of its best practice recommendations is the provision of shade.

Cows are large animals and consequently produce a lot of heat. In hotter temperatures they can struggle to keep cool. Cows with heat stress may stand in groups, and near troughs.

Affected animals will breathe faster than normal, graze less, drink more water and seek shade. If a cow can’t cool down, it will start to open-mouth pant. In a severe situation, a cow’s tongue will protrude from its mouth.

There may also be excessive salivation, reluctance to lie down, restlessness and loss of coordination. If there is no relief, a cow’s core body temperature can rise to a level that causes death.

Signs of heat stress in sheep and goats include open-mouth breathing, rapid or increased effort in breathing, nasal flaring, staggering, increased salivation and being unwilling or unable to stand.

Llamas and alpacas are particularly vulnerable to heat stress, as they are more suited to the cooler temperatures of the Andes than the Kiwi summer.

According to DairyNZ, “Climate change forecasts indicate that summers will become longer, hotter and drier in some parts of the country. Providing shade for grazing livestock is one obvious way to prevent heat stress and to contribute positively to animal welfare.”

Shelterbelts can be a great solution in some situations as they can provide shade in the summer, and shelter from wind and rain in the winter. Natural topographical features such as hollows and gulleys can also provide protection from extreme weather, as can artificial structures such as barns.

DairyNZ animal husbandry team leader Helen Thoday says “DairyNZ supports farmers with resources and advice on planting trees, which is a good, long-term solution for shelter in both hot and wet weather.

Trees are more effective at blocking radiant heat and are a good, low cost option to increase available shade on the farm.”

Summer may now be over, but if you see an animal you think may be suffering from heat stress or any other welfare issue, please report it.

The SPCA deals with animal welfare complaints mostly relating to companion animals such as dogs and cats, as well as horses, pigs, goats and sheep if they are located on small acreage or a lifestyle-block. The Ministry for Primary Industries deals with issues relating to production animals on commercial farms.

The SPCA in your local area will have an emergency number, but try calling their centre number first if it’s during their normal opening hours. For cows, sheep, goats, or other livestock on farms, please call MPI on their hotline 0800 008333.

Animal welfare by Carey Conn