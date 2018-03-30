Creating with dots

WITH test pots of paint, toothpicks and nails of different sizes, children from Te Kura o Te Paroa have been creating stunningly colourful works of art.

There are 12 to 15 styles in the art curriculum at the school and it changes every three years. Art teacher Tony Ogilvy says the children are introduced to 36 styles over three years from three-dimensional art to painting.

“We do a lot of design work, even technical arts – designing bikes and fantastic cars.”

He purposely “mixes it up” so it is not all geared toward the children that are great at art but also those that are great at making things.

Pointillism was the focus of a recent art intensive with the children using toothpicks and nails to paint on rocks, canvas, masks, ceramic tiles and canvas. Pointillism is a technique in which small, distinct dots of colour are applied in patterns to form an image.

Georges Seurat and Paul Signac developed the technique in 1886, branching from Impressionism.

