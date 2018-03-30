Creating with dots

PROUD ARTISTS: Paroa School children proudly show off the results of their focus on the pointillism painting technique. Photos Louis Klaassen D6702-12

WITH test pots of paint, toothpicks and nails of different sizes, children from Te Kura o Te Paroa have been creating stunningly colourful works of art.

There are 12 to 15 styles in the art curriculum at the school and it changes every three years. Art teacher Tony Ogilvy says the children are introduced to 36 styles over three years from three-dimensional art to painting.

“We do a lot of design work, even technical arts – designing bikes and fantastic cars.”

He purposely “mixes it up” so it is not all geared toward the children that are great at art but also those that are great at making things.

Pointillism was the focus of a recent art intensive with the children using toothpicks and nails to paint on rocks, canvas, masks, ceramic tiles and canvas. Pointillism is a technique in which small, distinct dots of colour are applied in patterns to form an image.

Georges Seurat and Paul Signac developed the technique in 1886, branching from Impressionism.

DOTTY: Kaiora Smith shows the dramatic effect possible through applying paint in dots. D6702-21
TAKE-HOME GIFTS: Lesha Wiremu Rapana took home a beautifully-painted rock and a small canvas. D6702-19
CREATIVE: Ohinemataroa Woods let his creatively out with a mask and a painting. D6702-17
PORTRAIT: Tuhaka Ruawai did this portrait of Michael Jackson in the pointillism style using thousands of dots of colour. D6702-15

