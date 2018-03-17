Dance competition open to all

BUDDING dancers and even those who have no training but just love to boogie are encouraged to enter a competition happening in Whakatane early next month.

The Dance Create Perform Whakatane Dance Competition is an inaugural event and will include categories for lyrical, ballet, jazz, contemporary, hip-hop and improvisation dance. Medals and prizes are up for grabs.

“This is our first dance competition but we are working towards having a massive competition next year over the July holidays,” says Whakatane DanceFun studio director Susan Nel, a Royal Academy of Dance ballet and lyrical dance teacher.

“This year it’s just solo entries but next year there will be duos, trios and groups.

“The entries are not studio-bound and there is no need to have had dance training so it is open to everyone who loves dancing. We are especially looking for more hip-hop and street dancing entries and there are some spots open for improvisation and classical dance as well.”

Susan says the competition has some “wonderful sponsors” who have contributed prizes.

There will be $50 cash prizes for best performances in lyrical, hip-hop and improvisation for all the age groups – five years and under, six to eight years, nine to 13 years and 14 years and over.

The entry fee is $10, while day passes for those watching is $5.

Susan says the competition will be adjudicated by Jazz Dance NZ director Patricia Hudson from Auckland.

Email entries to adultsballet@gmail.com or dancecreateperform@gmail.com or call Susan at 021 2105119.

Entries close on Tuesday, March 20.

