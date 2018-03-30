Dress bright for glow fundraiser

WHAKATANE track and field master thrower Brenda Davis will compete at the World Masters Athletics Championships this year.

Currently raising funds to get to the southern coastal city of Malaga in southern Spain for the event this September, Brenda says she’s under no illusion of the level of competition she’ll face.

“With the competition being in Europe, most of the world’s top master throwers will be there,” she says. But her aim remains the same – “to make it through to the top eight”.

Having returned earlier this month with a host of medals from the National Masters Athletics Championship held in Whangarei, she says her current rigorous training schedule appears to be paying off following an injury late last year that put her out of the running for several months.

Brenda won gold medals in five of her six disciplines; shotput, hammer, weight-throwing, discus, and the throws pentathlon, with bronze in javelin.

“You have to just get out there and put in the work,” she says of her programme which is a blend of field and gym-based training.

But Brenda is no newcomer to either competition, or victory, being named Waikato-Bay of Plenty Veteran Athlete of the Year last year. In the 2016-17 season, she won the female throwers trophy the 2016 Oceania Throws Pentathlon in Rarotonga, and six gold medals at the Pan Pacific Games in Australia. She also competed at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Perth, winning two bronze medals for shotput and the throws pentathlon.

Raising funds to get her to this year’s world event in Europe, the second of Brenda’s two fundraising events looks set to be a colourful and fun affair.

Registrations are open for the Funtastic Fluro 5K, being held on Sunday, April 8, which she describes as a fun family event which will give participants a fun dress-up opportunity too – a chance to “dig out those fluro coloured tights and leg warmers, and rock up in your brightest neon outfits for a seriously fun five kilometre event, with some cool spot prizes on offer too”.

The event will begin at the Whakatane Rose Gardens at 11am, returning there afterwards, and Brenda says she hopes people will get into the spirit of the event, and “just have a good time”.

“Dogs are welcome too, and even they can dress up,” she laughs, “though they won’t need to pay the $10 entry fee”.

Brenda’s athletic career began in 2009. “I don’t think people realise there is a whole world of competitive athletics out there later in life,” she says. Despite enjoying athletics in her school years, Brenda says she never did anything like that for around 20 years.

“I was raising our family,” she says. She and her husband Haunui have three children.

Brenda is also a long-time volunteer member of the Rural Fire Service, as well as the rescue team. But when she later became involved in running with the harriers, she says veteran athletic masters competitor, Rene Otto, inspired her to have a go.

“I absolutely loved it,” she says of the sport, and the focus and commitment required in the competitive world of athletics she came to be involved with.

While training mostly alone, Brenda says she has been lucky enough to receive training sessions with Olympian athlete Valerie Adams and well-known Waikato trainer Julia Ratcliffe. “But a lot of the time, I’m learning by reading and watching YouTube videos,” she says.

Brenda will be competing in shotput, hammer, weight-throwing and the throws pentathlon at the World Masters in Malaga, with an estimated 8000 competitors in the event overall, including a contingent of around 200 New Zealanders.

Registration forms for her Funtastic Fluro 5k fundraiser can be found at www.whakatane.com by clicking on the events tab and choosing Sports and Fishing, or pick up entry forms from Bizzy Buddyz in Alexander Avenue. The cost of entering is $10 per person. Registrations will also take place at the Rose Gardens on the day of the event from 10am onwards.

By Lorraine Wilson