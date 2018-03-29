Be considerate and take regular breaks

EASTERN Bay road policing manager Ray Wylie is urging drivers to be considerate when travelling over the Easter Weekend and to take regular breaks.

Police launch their annual Easter weekend campaign today at 4pm. During the campaign, dubbed Te Aranga, police will be highly visible on the roads and speed cameras will be set to a 4km over the speed limit tolerance.

The campaign ends on Tuesday at 6am and Mr Wylie said he hoped there would be less crashes in the Eastern than last year.

He said last year there were eight crashes on Eastern Bay roads.

“Alcohol was a factor in two of those crashes. We are aiming for a zero-crash limit over the weekend.

“During the weekend we are going to be highly visible to be highly visible with extra patrols as a reminder to people to drive safely and to the conditions.

“We are going to have alcohol check points and that is a reminder that if you have any doubt about how much you have had to drink, then don’t drive.”

Mr Wylie said he was also encouraging people to be considerate to other road-users and to stick to the speed limit.

“Even when speed isn’t the cause of the crash it is the single biggest detail on whether any one is actually injured or walks away. A small change in speed makes a big difference.

“Also, people will be driving long distances. It is important to drive fresh, so take regular breaks from driving and share the driving when you can.

“We also know that there will be an increased number of motorcycles on the road and we are asking for both riders and drives to look out for each other. And if you are towing or driving slowly then regularly pull to the side to allow other people to pass.

“Impacting the flow of traffic can cause frustration and can contribute to other drivers making risky overtaking manoeuvres.

“We are asking people if they see any dangerous driving behaviour to call 111 or if you aware of inconsiderate behaviour then call *555.”