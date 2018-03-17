Eric’s enjoying books again

THERE are the early adopters – and then there are the late adopters.

Eric Mercer aged 92 from Woodlands, Opotiki, is no stranger to starting new hobbies later in life. He started painting portraits in his 60s, took guitar lessons at 82 and still entertains residents at Thornton Park Retirement Lodge as part of the Nell Bodman Singers.

And he has always been an avid reader. But when macular degeneration caused rapid failing of his eyesight a number of years ago, his joy of reading was replaced by frustration, as his glasses, then magnifying glasses stopped doing their job.

Even the tablet on which he’d been using to read books didn’t seem to magnify the words the way it once had.

Eric had acquired a few skills on his device over the years, but when urged by family members to try out audio books, he expressed strong resistence. A year went by and still he was resolute – he would not use audio books. Until an encounter with the friendly staff at Opotiki District Library changed his life.

Sitting down with library manager Jo Hunt – and on later occasions with her equally helpful staff – Eric and his wife Shirley were taken through the steps of how to download and listen to e-audio off the opotiki.kotui.org.nz library website.

Persistence, patience and perserverance paid off. One day over summer, a voice narrating Dick Francis’s book, Silk, boomed out of his tablet – soon quietened by his family’s purchase of headphones – and Eric realised a whole new world of book appreciation had opened up.

As one would expect, there were some trials and tribulations along the way. The tablet occasionally had a mind of it own. It would whizz through chapters at quadruple speed, miss some out entirely and erase books from its memory bank. This could have been something to do with operator error but we will never know.

Suffice to say the operator is now a confident user of Opotiki Library’s E-Platforms service and Eric encourages people of all ages to open themselves to the world of audio books.

Jo says, “You can listen to audio books when travelling, gardening, lying in bed or simply sitting on the couch. The narrators are often the authors of the book, or an actor is used so the voice itself becomes an added dimension.”

And she adds “the earlier you start to use audio books, the easier it is to be confident with this resource later in life.”

Eric agrees that the voice of the reader adds to his enjoyment. “My current book is set in Australia and the narrator has such a strong Australian accent – I can almost feel the heat and smell the gum trees’.

He finds the experience of listening to books very relaxing but is helped by his “faithful assistant”, Shirley who he says does everything for him “bar the reading”. His failing eyesight means it is easy to press fast forward rather than stop. “I call for Mum when that happens” he says.

It is also a bonus not to have to leave home to buy books. “The website gives us a full selection and we can even order books out on loan.”

Opotiki Library, along with Whakatane, Rotorua, Western Bay and Kawerau libraries provides a free online portal for browsing catalogues, downloading e-books and audio books, managing customer accounts and placing items on hold.

By Lorraine Steel