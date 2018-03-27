Family lucky to escape

Smoke alarms of no use stored in cupboard

SMOKE alarms stored in a cupboard did little to save a Woodlands family during a house fire early yesterday morning.

Fire safety officer Jon Rewi said it was the human factor that saved a family of six at Dip Road.

“It was a 12-year-old boy who woke up and alerted the rest of the family,” he said.

“This fire could easily have been fatal.”

There were two adults and four children in the house at the time of the fire.

Mr Rewi said the family had been given smoke alarms, but they had never installed them.

“They were still stored in a cupboard,” he said.

“If this isn’t a wake-up call for the parents, I don’t know what would be.”

Opotiki chief fire officer Vic Carter said the absence of smoke alarms was noted when he and Mr Rewi walked through the damaged building after the fire was extinguished.

Opotiki’s two fire engines and one from Ohope were called to the blaze at 12.25am on Monday.

“The fire was going pretty well when we got there,” Mr Carter said.

“It had started in a clothes dryer and this family had a lucky escape after a kid woke up and alerted the others.”

Half of the building was fire damaged and the rest of it was smoke damaged.

“This could have ended a lot worse,” Mr Carter said.

St John Ambulance spokesman Richard Waterson said five of the family members were checked after the fire.

“A few of them were given oxygen for a while, but none were transported to hospital.”