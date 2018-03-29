Flooding worry at Kutarere

KUTARERE residents are tidying up after Sunday evening’s massive downpour while they worry about when it will happen again.

Residents say a “monster downpour” turned the main street into a river that flooded the marae and several properties.

Kutarere resident and shop owner Jackie Hosking said at the height of the flood, a large group of firefighters and rescue workers had stood under the awning at her shop, “watching the river flow past”.

She said a culvert that was unable to cope with two merging streams on her side of the road was one problem.

“That culvert hasn’t been cleaned for a long time and it cannot cope,” she said. “There’s a creek on the other side of the road; that also creates a problem.”

Across the road, long-time Kutarere resident Earle Biddle said this week’s flooding was bad.

“I have been here 18 years and I have never seen it like this,” he said.

Even the floods of 2004 and 2005 failed to produce this type of calamity.

“In 2004 the water came to the front of the house, then backed away,” he said.

At 10.30pm on Sunday, Mr Biddle ventured outside to look after his animals.

“I moved them in the dark, and when I walked back I had to hold on to the poles, the whole road was covered in water.”

Mr Biddle said “earthworks up the road a couple of years ago” seemed to have made Kutarere more vulnerable to flooding.

“Something needs to be done,” he said. “The creek is probably all silted up.”

On Tuesday, he and his family were still working on clearing silt from the ground floor of their house.

Kutarere marae custodian Trevor Ransfield said the marae and most of the houses along Wharf Road were affected by the flood.

“This is the first time for years we’ve had it this bad, and from just one downpour,” he said.

“Someone needs to come here and have a good look around, to see what the problem is.”

Mr Ransfield said water had flowed into the whare kai at the marae, but that was now cleaned up.

“There was a group working from 11am to 7pm on Monday,” he said.

Opotiki District Council engineering and group services manager Ari Erickson said Sunday’s downpour was a “very localised very intense” storm.

The council was informed shortly after 10pm that emergency services had been called out.

“Overland flow inundated the state highway and adjacent roads through Kutarere and there were slips on the S-bend on Wainui Road (where the rumble strips are).

Police were controlling traffic and some cars were held up until emergency services opened one lane. At that point council contractors took over road clearing and both lanes were open by midnight.”

He said all the services took the call-out seriously and at one point there were six fire trucks and other trucks, utes and cars for road works and signage from council, NZTA and police in Kutarere and surrounds.

Several properties were flooded and most of the water had receded by the early hours of the morning and it was agreed to reassess in daylight. Roading contractors cleared smaller slips and roadworks in the area on Monday.