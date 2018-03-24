From heart to canvas

HOLDING passion and emotion captive on her canvas, Waiotahe artist Jo Chester paints from the heart with an experienced hand.

Jo has worked creatively her whole life, with qualifications in teaching, graphic design and arts. She says drawing and painting have always been a part of her life, ever since she was young.

“I used to get in trouble at school because I would be drawing, instead of paying attention.

It was mostly horses,” she says. There is still a large focus on horses in her art to this day. All of her paintings of horses are based on real animals, both her own and others she has seen.

A strong theme in her recent works is family, painting scenes of everyday life made special by loved ones, with her own abstract and surrealistic touches.

“I try to keep my paintings as close to the original image as possible, but it’s intentional, to remind people that it’s still a painting.”

A piece she is working on features her granddaughter Emily alongside a white heron. Jo explains that sighting a white heron is said to bring you good luck forever.

“It was originally just going to be Emily, so the heron makes it a bit surrealistic,” she says, having done a few art pieces featuring her granddaughter before.

Jo’s creativity is not limited to painting, however, as she is also an experienced printmaker and award-winning photographer, often using her photos as a starting point for painting. Jo has also had her artwork featured on the Telecom phone book cover in 1992, as well as twice being a finalist.

Since moving to Waiotahe seven months ago after leaving a teaching career in Whangarei, she is happy to be getting back into art again.

“I just didn’t have the time when I was teaching. Now I can get back into it,” she says.

Having found likeminded artists in the Opotiki Arts Society, Jo has converted a room into her studio and is now back to painting and printmaking.

But despite her accomplishments and abilities, the most interesting part about Jo’s work is her style – or rather, lack of any set style.

“I know everyone’s supposed to have their own style, but I use a lot of different styles for my work,” she says. Her art works mostly share a realistic, almost photographic quality, but others appear two-dimensional and almost cartoonish. This distinct lack of a set style is a style all its own, adding a unique diversity to Jo’s work.

But if Jo’s work had to be explained, there really is no simple way to break down the many layers to each painting.

Paint and emotion are mixed into the canvas in equal parts, her feelings on a topic laid bare for the viewer to interpret. Every one of Jo’s paintings is completely different, inviting the viewer into a new world to be explored at their leisure.

