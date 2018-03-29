Gala kicks off fundraising efforts

A SAUSAGE sizzle keeps hungry gala-goers happy and fed. Photos James Sandbrook OB4217-30

ASHBROOK Primary School held a gala for the first time in three years on Saturday.

The event was held to raise funds for shade sails over the junior playground.

Principal Richard Mitai said he was happy with the community engagement.

“We had a great turnout, it was very successful. The wider community were really engaged,” he said.

Stalls ranged from food to clothing, with raffles throughout the day and even a car wash, alongside children’s games and bouncy castles.

Mr Mitai said the day would not have been possible without “hard working staff and parents getting engaged” and he hoped to involve the school in more events in the coming year.

TROY Wharepapa, 12, and Matini Tai, 12, have coffee and tea on hand for thirsty customers. OB4217-39
ASHBROOK'S crew gets to work at their gala carwash, sending shiny cars and big smiles out of the gate. OB4217-09
KALYN Donaldson-Collier, 12, and Zaia Walker, 12, look to make a sale. OB4217-12
TUI McCloud gives six-year-old Rain Huriwaka a flashy nail job. OB4217-26
THOMAS Mitai keeps the raffle prizes coming throughout the day. OB4217-47
GALA-GOERS browse assorted goods, joined by man’s best friend. OB4217-53
TWO-year-old Te Ata Ahua keeps close to her furry friend. OB4217-33

