Gala kicks off fundraising efforts

ASHBROOK Primary School held a gala for the first time in three years on Saturday.

The event was held to raise funds for shade sails over the junior playground.

Principal Richard Mitai said he was happy with the community engagement.

“We had a great turnout, it was very successful. The wider community were really engaged,” he said.

Stalls ranged from food to clothing, with raffles throughout the day and even a car wash, alongside children’s games and bouncy castles.

Mr Mitai said the day would not have been possible without “hard working staff and parents getting engaged” and he hoped to involve the school in more events in the coming year.

