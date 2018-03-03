Galaxy FM reaching the world

GALAXY 107 FM in Kawerau is attracting audiences other radio stations might dream of, with listeners tuning in to the station’s live-streaming site recently reaching close to 10 million.

The brain-child of DJ Grant Reid and wife Teri, private radio station Galaxy began live-streaming its music programmes soon after the station’s launch in 2014 when pockets of Kawerau were unable to be reached by the station’s original FM broadcast.

“We’d started off just with the aim of reaching all Kawerau residents,” says the couple who moved from Auckland to the Eastern Bay several years ago. But when that didn’t work.

Grant says they were forced to come up with a new strategy – live-streaming (where the station can be accessed online).

“And that,” he says, “changed everything”. Not only could all residents now tune in, but anyone else could too. And they did, from all parts of the globe, and in ever-increasing numbers.

“On New Year’s Eve, Teri says the station reached a new level with over nine million people visiting Galaxy’s live-streaming site. “9,000,142, to be exact,” she says. “It’s just incredible, it keeps on growing.

“On this day last year, we logged a peak of around two million people and we thought that was cool. But today, for example, we’d already reached seven million by 11 o’clock this morning”. (Around 700,000 New Zealanders have visited the site).

Looking to explain the unforeseen explosion of listeners, DJ Grant, who hosts the station’s breakfast show and is the voice behind the popular music artist interviews, says what Galaxy offers is unique.

“We’re a community radio station,” “and we’ll support the community whenever we can. We want to keep people connected through the radio station. (Galaxy runs sport and news items and other shows such as a request show specially for residents of the Mountain View Rest home, and say they’re also committed to nurturing young radio talent in the community). “But we are all about the music and giving airplay to good New Zealand and overseas music that hasn’t yet made it to the top 40, and so doesn’t typically get played on New Zealand radio.”

But he says it’s the station’s popular live interviews with bands and music-makers from all over the world that is bringing in such a far-ranging audience and enabling Galaxy FM to carve a unique spot for itself in the radio world.

With listeners from Germany, Wales and Scotland, Greece, Jamaica, Russia, and the United States (particularly, Texas) amongst those tuning in to the stations live-streamed interviews and music programmes, Grant says social media is the big factor.

Barbara Harkins, assistant to Grant and an integral part of networking and communication for the station, is responsible for Galaxy’s social media profile. Networking to locate the type of artists the station wants to promote, co-ordinating the live-to-air interviews (and organising the “skype parties” the station uses to get to know the artists) makes for both busy days, and busy nights. “It gets pretty crazy here sometimes,” she says of the co-ordination required to bring an interview together in different time zones, but it’s always exciting. You never know what the day will turn up”.

Of the growing number of international followers, Barbara agrees that social media has played a huge role. “If we interview a band from America, for instance, we then get all the people over there who follow that band live-streaming our station. And then they tell others, and so on. It’s very effective”.

With over 300 live interviews having taken place since Galaxy began in 2014, and a line-up in place for the coming months (DJ Grant says upcoming interviewees The Bellamy Brothers, Smoky, and Creed are all generating a lot of interest), Teri, Grant and Barbara are all keen proponents of promoting New Zealand to the overseas artists, and specifically, promoting the Eastern Bay. “We’re very proud of our country and of our own community,” Teri says.

With some interviewed artists already having plans in place to tour New Zealand, the three Galaxy staff often introduce the idea. An American band is set to arrive in the Eastern Bay in April as a result of contact with the station.

Promotion of New Zealand and overseas music artists also takes places through another venture the group has now established. Aurora Entertainment, a sound and lighting company dedicated to “putting people on stage” is currently taking shape, and Barbara, the manager of the venture, says the search for a suitable North Island site to stage outdoor concerts or music festivals is also underway.

DJ Grant is also exploring the concept of televising the interviews so they can not only be heard, but seen as well. “Video killed the radio star,” he laughs, adding that “we’re all a bit crazy here, we all want to try new things. We want to be the tail that wags the dog, not the other way around”.

Galaxy currently airs seven days a week from six until ten in the mornings with Breakfast host DJ Grant. Between ten and three, a range of “popular and eclectic music, intertwined with on-air interviews, news and sport” is aired, with a DJ taking requests on The Drive Time Show between three and seven. Live interviews are broadcast weekly.

Grant says the station’s country rock sessions are amongst the most popular of their programmes with New Zealand listeners, and for Kawerau, the reggae sessions win hands down.

No shortage of experience at Galaxy FM

DJ Grant had a colourful entry into radio in the 1970s when, as a school boy on the West Coast of the South

Island with an after-school job at a Greymouth radio station, he announced his arrival.

“I’d been there as a kind of boy-Friday for a long time, I knew how everything worked,” he says, when early one evening the only other person in the station, the DJ, fell ill with suspected appendicitis.

Grant called an ambulance which came and took the DJ to hospital, leaving no-one else in the building, Grant says, “except me”.

“So, I thought I’d have go.” Taking to the mike in the station’s studio, Grant put himself on the Greymouth air, and got the music going.

“I got in all sorts of trouble of course. The station manager was going to fire me. But it turns out that he had his brand-new brother-in-law telling him otherwise. His sister and brother-in-law had arrived in Greymouth on their honeymoon from Auckland. Who does that?”.

Incredibly, the station manager’s new brother-in-law was Radio Hauraki’s infamous DJ Kevin Black, the most popular and highest paid DJ in the country at the time.

Not only did Kevin Black talk the station manager out of firing his errant worker, he offered to fund Grant Reid through a sound and audio engineering, and broadcasting degree in Dunedin.

Which he did, after which he flew Grant to Auckland, found him a flat, and employed him at Hauraki where Grant remained for the following five years.

Grant has worked in several radio stations since and has a cumulative total of 30 years’ experience in radio, during which he was given the nickname, “The Godfather of Radio”.