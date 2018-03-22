Gardeners speak with one voice at hui

“WE love gardening, we love flowers, we love growing our own kai, and we’re here to tautoko this kaupapa,” says Sue Toi.

Ms Toi was one of the 25 passionate gardeners who gathered on Tuesday night at a hui at Pakowhai Community Garden to share ideas, experiences and their vision for a community where more people grow their own kai.

“When you grow your own food then you know where it’s from and exactly what’s in it”, Ms Toi said.

The garden is located behind Whakaatu Whanaunga Trust’s Youth Whanau Activity Centre, at 25 Elliott Street.

“Whakaatu Whanaunga Trust was delighted to be able to support the event,” Shanti Webby, CAYAD co-ordinator, said.

“It brought together a group of passionate gardeners with a wealth of knowledge and a common interest to see local whanau benefit from growing and eating healthy, nutritious kai.”

Tanja Rother, co-organiser of Pakowhai Community Garden said: “It was great to see the co-operation between our group, Whakaatu Whanaunga Trust and Healthy Families East Cape (Opotiki) and to have this Sustainable Backyards event hosted on site at our community garden.”

“I loved seeing all these many people in the garden sharing their ideas,” she said.

“Despite people’s different backgrounds it seemed they were speaking with one voice for reviving the very simple art of gardening in Opotiki’s backyards for people’s health and wellbeing gains.

“For me as a volunteer it was fantastic to see so many people enjoying the communal space the garden offers.

“I think I can speak for everybody in the small group of volunteers running the day-to-day maintenance of the garden that we hope the event put the garden on the map for more people, and into their calendars so we see them at upcoming working bees, and workshops”

Eden Edwardson from Healthy Families East Cape (Opotiki) compiled all the comments from the night and said: “Most people expressed an interest in either learning or sharing their gardening knowledge to better enable our whanau to feed themselves with the freshest of produce.

Anyone interested in joining the network of community-minded gardeners in the Opotiki District can contact Eden Edwardson on eden@teaohou.org.nz.

Mac Koia, a self-taught bee-keeper, came over from Kawerau for the event with his wife Chrissona.

Mr Koia started the Eastern Bay of Plenty’s Beekeepers Club and is keen to come back to share his knowledge and passion for beekeeping.

All participants in the event went home with a seedling in a peat pot potted for the occasion by Mitre 10 Opotiki who have supported the Pakowhai Community Garden since its inception.