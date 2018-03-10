CREATED by three Kiwi friends on a mission to provide New Zealand with sustainable superfoods, Good Pantry is the answer to eating for your future and good health, today.

Good Pantry superfoods have a low impact on the worlds resources, combined with an impressive nutritional profile.

On Good Pantry shelves, you will find cricket powder, Yerba Mate tea, wheatgrass powder and chia flour.

Cricket powder is a protein-loaded superfood that the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation recommends the world take seriously as a viable source of protein for all.

Cricket powder can be added to most of your daily recipes for a nutritional boost in protein, fibre, omega 3s, potassium, iron and more.

Yerba Mate tea is renowned for its medicinal qualities in its native country Argentina and provides a daily dose of natural energy. Somewhat of a cult following is already developing and for good reason, with caffeine, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and amino acids, Yerba Mate delivers energy and nutrition.

New Zealand-grown wheatgrass powder – a vibrant green organic hit of goodness that is ready for your smoothies and green shots – provides an easy alternative to growing and maintaining your own wheatgrass.

Chia flour, made from whole chia seed, is an easy way to boost fibre, protein and omegas in your diet and is ideal for baking and smoothies. It is a great vegan egg substitute and its mild flavour is suitable for sweet or savoury dishes.

Husband and wife team, Sam and Sherrie Thompson, along with friend and business partner, Jacob Wingate, invite you to share in their passion for food that will nourish your body whilst ensuring we take care of our greatest resource, earth.

Sherrie says, “We assess our superfoods for their efficiency in their carbon emissions, land mass required to produce the food, feed and water resources required, fair-trade commitment and ability to remain a staple food item in the future”.

To purchase your superfoods and to find out more, go to www.goodpantry.co.nz.

Free shipping to available to local, non rural, customers. The free shipping code is LOCALS

For more information visit: hello@goodpantry.co.nz