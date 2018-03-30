Ice age rocks Waiotahe

ONE of the things I love about being able to observe the land through the perspective of geological history is that places you may have never looked at twice come alive and tell a story of their formation that is almost as good as being able to go back in time.

If you regularly travel past Waiotahe Beach between Opotiki and Ohiwa you will have driven past some cliffs that you may hardly notice, except for when they display their fragility in the face of erosional forces of nature.

On a closer look you can see that some sections of these cliffs are composed of rounded rocks and gravels suspended in a sandy clay. It may interest you to know that all rock formations in our country have a geological name, and a type location that the formation is often named after.

This formation is called the Waiotahi Gravels named after the beautiful beach these cliffs face.

The formation of these gravels takes one back in time through many climate cycles, to a time very different to the warm and temperate times of the present.

This was a glacial period approximately 600, 000 years ago, and while the North Island was not covered in snow and extensive glaciers like much of the South Island, conditions here in the Eastern Bay would have been very different.

Imagine a sea-level up to 100 metres lower, and where we stand at the beach today one would have looked out to a bleak, gravel-strewn and tussocky land.

The rocks forming inland mountains would have been far more exposed by a receding treeline, and frequent earthquakes would have accompanied rising mountains, rapidly eroded due to the harsh climactic conditions.

Over time, the rocks eroded from the mountains would have been transported by fast-flowing rivers, and deposited as thick fans and layers of gravel that extended to the far shore.

Since these gravels were deposited, the climate has cycled through many glacial and warm periods accompanied by rising and falling sea levels. Tectonic uplift of the land means the top layers of these gravels are now more than 10 metres above their original level. Some 200,000 to 300,000 years ago volcanic activity in the nearby Taupo Volcanic Zone commenced, and, over time, deposited the thick layers of ash that can be seen at the top of these cliffs.

So, the story we can see in these cliffs is one of a changing climate, cycling between cold and harsh glacial periods, and warmer temperate periods.

Tectonic forces shake the land with earthquakes, and provide a motor continuously driving the land upwards. Erosion and deposition is a relentless process, and the churning power of water can move and deposit large amounts of rock and gravel for kilometres.

And while all this has taken place over 600,000 years – an unimaginably long time in our human timescales – this is a mere blink in the context of the vast geological timescale.

More about New Zealand geology can be read on Ilmars Gravis’s blog at www.aotearoarocks.blogspot.com.

By IlmarsGravis