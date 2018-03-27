Ice Skate Tour coming to Opotiki

FOR the first time, Opotiki College will host the Ice Stake Tour in Opotiki.

The tour sets up at the college on April 5, with public access from 3pm to 8pm during the week, and 10am to 5pm over the weekend.

It will pack up the following week, meaning people have a short window to attend.

Tickets start at $8 for children under 16, and $12 for anyone older. Tickets cover skates, helmets, gloves and at least half an hour of skating time, longer if capacity allows.

A family pass is also available to parties of two adults and two children, or one adult and three children, for $35.

This is the first time the event will be hosted at Opotiki College and is a part of principal Susan Impey’s plans to give back to the community.

“We saw the tour had an opening, and thought, ‘let’s help provide an opportunity that Opotiki wouldn’t normally have’,” she said.

Primary schools in the area will be able to enjoy the skating rink during the day, Thursday and Friday, including skating lessons from professionals on-site.

