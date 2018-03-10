Ka kite New Zealand, ni hao China

FORMER Whakatane High School student Robbie Mercer has spent the past three months in China interning at the New Zealand-owned toy company ZURU.

Robbie is studying a bachelor of management studies double majoring in economic and strategy, and specialising in entrepreneurship and innovation at the University of Waikato.

As part of the requirements of one his papers Robbie had to take part in a team-based competition, in which each group had to develop a business strategy for different individual business cases.

In addition to competing for a cash prize of $2500, two out of the 160 students taking part would receive a guaranteed internship opportunity with their assigned company.

Robbie’s team was given ZURU toy company, a 100 percent Kiwi owned corporation founded by Matt Mowbray, and owned by himself and siblings Anna and Nick.

ZURU was first established in New Zealand but moved to China in 2003. The company now runs almost 90 percent of its global operations from Shenzhen, China, with the other 10 percent spread over 12 other global locations. Although Robbie’s team finished in second place, they were later invited to the Mowbray siblings’ home, better known as the former DotCom mansion in Albany, Auckland.

After an extensive interview process, Robbie was one of the few successful students to secure a job offer.

Robbie left for China upon completing his third academic year on October 28, to start his internship. When asked about what his work at ZURU involves, Robbie says: “The biggest focus of my work has been on developing a corp-orate social responsibility strategy for ZURU”, with a special focus on charity, carbon neutrality and plastic harm reduction.

He is also responsible for managing the corporate branding of ZURU, developing a new company website, and co-ordinating with various ZURU showrooms and toy fairs across the globe.

His main focus during his time overseas has been securing a graduate position within the company, however he has also managed to squeeze a few excursions into his busy schedule including a visit to the Fairy Lake garden, and climbing Mount Wutong.

“What I’ve really enjoyed is the change in culture and lifestyle. Living in a city [Shenzhen] that has grown from 25,000 to over 10 million people in nine years is truly remarkable. It’s modern, it’s huge, and it’s certainly a big change from Whakatane and Hamilton” says Robbie.

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity has allowed Robbie not only to make new friends “with a network of ex-pats from all different parts of the world”, but has also given him the opportunity to be part of another country’s culture which he says “is really gratifying”.

Robbie has returned to New Zealand in time for the start of the university semester where he will work towards completing his degree and establishing a ZURU foundation in China.

He has achieved his goal and obtained a graduate position at ZURU, where he will continue his work after graduating from Waikato University in December this year.

By Tilly Barrett