Launching Boomerang Bags Opotiki

NINE months since Boomerang Bags Opotiki officially kicked off, 14 public sewing bees, hundreds of volunteer hours later and with much community support, it is officially launch time.

From those who have donated fabric, to those who have attended sewing bees, sewn bags or cut fabric at home, and also groups like the Kowhai Kaumatua Roopu who have also been busy meeting weekly and making boomerang bags – Boomerang Bags says thank you. They are now well over the 600-bag mark.

However, spokewoman Mithuna Sothieson says the project is more than just making bags – it’s about starting conversations and raising awareness for the growing problem that is plastic pollution and finding alternative steps to reduce our impacts.

To highlight this very issue and also to celebrate the launch of Boomerang Bags Opotiki, she is inviting everyone – adults and children included – to a free screening of the award-winning film A Plastic Ocean.

This will be screened on Friday, March 16, from 7.15pm at the Opotiki Heritage Arts Centre, 13 King Street. This will be a great night out, with some awesome give-aways and an opportunity to learn more about the boomerang bag project and about the impacts of plastics on our ocean ecosystems, on marine life, and ultimately on our lives as it ends up in our food-chain as well.

No bookings are required but people can reserve a seat by emailing Boomerang Bags at bbopotiki@gmail.com or message through the Facebook page @BoomerangBagsOpotiki.

This event has been supported by Department of Conservation and EnviroHub Bay of Plenty and is part of the line-up of activities for SeaWeek and Sustainable Backyards Month 2018.

On both Saturday, March 17 and Sunday, March 18, Boomerang Bag Opotiki volunteers will be at New World Opotiki talking to customers and distributing bags which will be found in a stand for customers who have forgotten their reusable bags to borrow and either bring back or reuse.

People can assist the project in many ways, by either donating fabric (at the Opotiki District Library or Opotiki I-site), attending sewing bees (second Saturday and last Wednesday of every month), or taking home packs to sew bags themselves.

Saying no to single-use plastics, including remembering your reusable bags when shopping, are all steps that help in the fight against plastic pollution.