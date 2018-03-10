OHOPE babywear company, Lola&me, is finding a niche in the ever-growing market of organic babywear.

Choosing to focus on a small range of specific items, Karola Lewis has turned her creative talents to creating hats and shoes for new-borns through to young children.

Though not only hats and shoes. A liberal sprinkling of bibs and other items are also on the menu, all created from organic fabrics.

“I’ve never intended to produce a whole range of clothing,” she says. “A lot of people are already doing that. I wanted to concentrate on perfecting a limited number of items.”

A fabric technology teacher, working at Tarawera High School three days a week, Karola and husband Richard, and their two-year-old daughter, Natelle, live on Ohakana Island in Ohope.

Previously teaching fulltime, she says it was during her maternity leave that she was inspired to return to her passion of sewing.

“I had a baby,” she says, “so of course I started off making things for her”. But when friends began requesting the items for their children as well, Karola began to think further, creating, and naming an online business, Lola&me.

With a website and facebook page launched last November, Karola’s venture was under way, and she says sales have grown steadily since.

“It’s funny though that most sales are coming from the South Island, Christchurch and Dunedin particularly,” she says, while sales locally are slower.

Now selling her items at The Good Life in Whakatane, as well as her online store, shops in both Dunedin and Feilding have also become retail stockists, and new inquiries from potential stockists have been arriving from as far afield as Singapore.

“It’s exciting,” says Karola, who also holds a degree in fashion design. “I do feel lucky. My career is also my passion.”

With a long love of fashion design and creation (and sewing since the age of 10), Karola has a history of entries in Bay of Plenty fashion design competitions and has featured at the World of Wearable Arts in Wellington with an item made from tapa cloth and copper wire bearing the appearance of an insect.

Karola’s designs with Lola&me feature a range of hats including bonnets, slouch beanies and sunhats for babies through to small children, and shoes and stay-on booties designed for wee ones. Bibs and wraps and other items also feature.

And despite her commitment to keeping the range small, an organic “East Coast linen dress” has recently joined the ranks featuring the same distinctive “slightly vintage” Lola&me appeal.

Hand cutting and sewing the items in her tiny island studio, Karola says her aim is to create quality, organic, classic and practical hand-made items.

Using merinos and organic cottons from certified Global Organic Textile Standard suppliers, and designing her speciality range of distinctive items, she is succeeding in doing just that.