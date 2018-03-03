Love of animals leads to passion for life

MOST recognised for their Clydesdale horses and custom-built old west wagon in parades, lifestyle blockers Glenn and Janice Sutton live a life in balance with nature.

As a former forester, Glenn is a firm believer in mixed farming and champions the preservation of heritage plants and stock. His small Edgecumbe block is a virtual museum of disappearing animal breeds and plant varieties.

“I’ve always like things that are slightly irregular, that’s one aspect. The other is that I’ve always enjoyed working with animals. As a kid, my great career ambition was to be an African game warden,” he said.

“My fruit trees come from my love of the outdoors and working with natural systems.”

As economic and community development manager for Kawerau District Council, he has an appreciation and passion for maintaining strong communities – which ties in well with his appreciation of natural systems.

His choice of animals for his property has a lot to do with how they interact with every other animal and plant.

“With the hens they get shade, protection from hawks, and nutrients from the fruit that falls to the ground. In return they provide fertiliser and help control insects,” he said.

Every decision is tied to protecting plant and animal genepools for future generations.

“The poultry in particular is due to my interest in conservation. My poultry breeds are quite rare – old varieties that by and large are not farmed commercially anymore but represent important genetic stocks for future breeding programmes,” he said.

“With heritage fruit trees it’s the same. If they go, I think it will be a significant loss to people in terms of future food value.”

After a coronary episode and being diagnosed with an arterial ailment, life changed dramatically for Glenn.

“It’s a genetic thing which they told me at the time gives me a limited lifespan. But I have a strong Christian faith and I’ve come to believe God has different plans for me,” he said.

He decided he wanted to make changes and one of them involved wanting to share more with Janice.

“It was after that I became interested in horses, to share something in common with my wife. It was getting out and about – especially with the Clydesdales – that gave me a real interest and good physical activity,” he said.

This led to them taking part in events where they could share their love of Clydesdales with the public.

“Janice was alongside me then, it was a tourist venture we had and we were involved in some of the big parades, like the Queen Street St. Patrick’s Day parade,” he said.

As much as Janice values that Glenn wanted to do this with her, she jokingly objected to the role chosen for her in the venture.

“I love horses and I appreciate what he does with them. It’s his hobby but it seems at the parades I’m always the one on the ground who’s walking and he’s the one on the wagon,” she said.

But she said it was a team effort and she treasures that aspect of their life together. Glenn says Janice is a particularly pragmatic person and that an incident during the early days of breeding Italian water buffalo, where she was treed by the bull, proves it.

“She comes from hardy stock – she was one of those people who rode to school on horseback,” he said.

Janice says the event was more cautionary that dangerous.

“The herd had gone through to the neighbour’s and when I brought them back, the bull went the wrong way. He wasn’t charging me, he was trying to get back to the cows, but it

just seemed prudent to get up a tree,” she said.

“So ‘must run faster’ was going through my mind. But he got back to the cows and it was all okay.”

Glenn says he sometimes thinks Janice is a long-suffering spouse – having to put up with his never-ending collecting of rare plants and animals.

But Janice points out her acceptance of his passion for rare animals is a ploy.

“I have to say ‘yes’ to some things because I’ll always say ‘no’ to the white rhinos,” she said.

