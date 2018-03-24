Made with heart and soul

JOYANN Onekawa describes herself as a “maker”. Living off the grid in Kahikatea, at the back of the Waiotahi Valley, half an hour’s drive from Opotiki, she has learned from a young age to be self-sustainable and has transformed those skills into a business – making numerous natural products.

Her goods – including beeswax candles, goat milk soap, kawakawa and manono balms, bath salts, lip and sleep balms and more sell at markets – and this weekend she will be at the Arthouse Market, on Sunday from 9am to 12pm.

“I live on Maori land – land where my grandparents grew up. My great-grandmother got married and moved there when she was 17, until she passed at 93.”

The mother of three grew up with her grandparents and great-grandparents and credits them for the all the skills and knowledge she now puts into practice every day creating her products, such as her goats’ milk soap.

“I have always had animals all around me. I was brought up in the bush with the trees and the animals, but the animals have always had a purpose.

“I have a little herd of six goats. I have always had goats, since I was a child, and always thought I would like to milk them.”

After learning how to milk her herd, Joyann says she began experimenting and taught herself how to make soap. Her balms are also very popular.

“I always had a fascination with plants and my grandfather knew the bush at home like the back of his hand.”

She says her grandfather knew of her interest and would always bring home leaves and branches and explain the plants to her and what they could be used for. Her kawakawa balm is good to use on eczema, psoriasis, and other topical skin conditions.

“It is a fantastic balm, people can’t get enough. I also grow a lot of herbs which I incorporate with traditional plants.”

Joyann’s manono balm helps ease aching bones, old sports injuries and deep tissue pain.

“Manono is very good for healing grazes because it promotes healing of the skin. It is one of my favourite plants to use. I am trying to keep everything I make natural, unrefined and of a good quality. I have grown it myself, or I know where it comes from.”

Joyann says she makes her beeswax candles from wax obtained from hives on her land.

“People have had their hives on our land for 20 years. In exchange for that we get honey and beeswax.”

Like everything else, Joyann learned herself how to make candles from the beeswax, which she describes as far more “viscous”. “I use a 15kg block of wax and have to refine and clean the wax. It took me two years to get it right.”

Burning a beeswax candle helps east asthmatic and respiratory conditions, she says.

Joyann is a strong believer in sustainable use of plants. “They are our taonga and when harvesting from our trees it is important to keep plants healthy take only what you need.

Even when selling them as products I show appreciation and gratitude to them for letting me use them.”

Joyann also runs workshops, in Waikaremoana and Opotiki so far, on soap and candle making, and where she also imparts her sustainability philosophy.

“I have been approached by a couple of big commercial operations … asking if I will come on board.”

But she says she has rejected these offers. A lot of what she creates is by intuition and she spends much time experimenting until she gets a product right. Like her flower arranging.

Joyann is in demand for her floral arrangements. A self-taught florist she says she was shoulder-tapped by a florist when she was in her 20s to work for her.

After a couple of years, she went to the bank, got a loan and opened her own florist – which she ran for 16 years before selling it. And now she does work for events and individuals.

Joyann says she has enjoyed selling her products at the Arthouse Market this summer. Sunday’s market will be the last one for the season.

The boutique market sells only hand-created art and craft and is an opportunity to support, meet and mingle with the artists. See Joyann’s Facebook page Soul Time Opotiki, for more information.

