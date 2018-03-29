Mihi Marino process falls short for Te Upokorehe

A MEMORANDUM of counsel to the Waitangi Tribunal was lodged by Te Upokorehe iwi against the Whakatohea Presettlement Claims Trust on Friday.

The document last week claims the trust’s Mihi Marino event to be held this Easter weekend is belittling and disrespectful.

“The Mihi Marino process is not only contextually and experientially biased towards the tribal narratives of Te Whakatohea, it breaches the cultural and intellectual property rights of Te Upokorehe iwi,” said Kahukore Baker, kaiwhakahaere rangahau for Te Upokorehe.

The Mihi Marino process was discussed at length during the controversial Waitangi Tribunal Urgency inquiry for the Whakatohea iwi settlement last November.

While at the hearing, held in Awakeri, the trust advised the tribunal that the Mihi Marino process would allow the people of Whakatohea an opportunity to air their grievances and would be a substitute to the Waitangi Tribunal process.

Ms Baker said the Mihi Marino event treated Te Upokorehe as “one hapu of Te Whakatohea” and that research gathered for the event was from a Whakatohea perspective.

“Te Upokorehe iwi has already had to file its own commentary in the tribunal on existing research carried out by cross claimants, academics and third parties not informed by Te Upokorehe, about Te Upokorehe iwi.

“Tony Walzl, author of one of the Whakatohea research reports stated that the resource and time available allowed for six weeks,” she said.

“Allowing two-three weeks for the writing of this report, the research timeframe, therefore, was three-four weeks only.

“The 20 days research for this project would allow just two days for each decade of grievance.

“Essentially, then, this report is a write-up of government file information on the Whakatohea-Crown relationship that has been located within the time available for this project.”

In an invitation circulated by the WPSCT’s, the entity set up to negotiate Whakatohea’s Treaty of Waitangi settlement, the event which includes site visits, korero, weaving and waiata has been described as “an opportunity to acknowledge our shared history and heal our collective mamae”.

“We encourage you and all of our whanau to join the upcoming Mihi Marino kaupapa,” advises Graeme Riesterer, chairman of the WPSCT.

“This four-day event is an opportunity to connect with our whenua and retrace our iwi’s journey across our rohe as we move forward with our settlement.

“This is an important part of restoring the mana of Whakatohea.”

Wayne Aramoana, chairman of Te Upokorehe iwi said Te Upokorehe had its own historical experts and that it was those narratives that had integrity.

He emphasised his iwi grievances did not depend on validation through the Whakatohea Pre-Settlement Claims Trust

“We want a historical hearing in order for Te Upokorehe’s Historical Account to be placed on the national record for the benefit of future generations.

“The Mihi Marino process falls well short of this.

“We want a historic hearing and we do not want the Whakatohea Presettlement Claims Trust dictating to us, nor do we want officials from the Office of Treaty Settlements influencing any ministers just so they can settle another iwi for the sake of it.

“These are people and some elders of Te Whakatohea who suddenly want their whakapapa to Te Upokorehe recognised today, but then the years before yesterday and tomorrow their loyalty is with Te Whakatohea.

“This seems to be very odd, money hungry and mana munching behaviour.

“The Mihi Marino process is used to supposedly address Te Upokorehe treaty claims.

“We have our own research needs that are unfunded and unaddressed.”

At the hearing last year the Tribunal indicated that it intended releasing a report on the Whakatohea urgency inquiry this month.

Mr Aramoana also said that it would be premature and unfair for the tribunal to accept a report from the WPSCT based on the Mihi Marino event in order to support the WPSCT views – prior to the tribunal report being issued.

“The WPSCT has proceeded with this process before the tribunal report on the urgency hearing has been released.

“This shows a lack of respect to our iwi, the many Whakatohea claimants who do not support the WPSCT and also toward the tribunal.

“This process is also unsafe for Te Upokorehe and the fact that the result of the Mihi Marino process is to be used to address treaty claims, ostensibly of Te Upokorehe, in the absence of our iwi is a further breach as it is denying Te Upokorehe the chance to have their claims heard in the tribunal.”

The Mihi Marino event is scheduled to take place tomorrow and includes a pohiri and a bus tour to many locations in the Opotiki and Whakatane areas.