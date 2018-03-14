Name suppression lifted for Opotiki murder accused

THE man who is accused of murdering Opotiki woman Alicia Crawford can now be named after suppression was lifted during a case review hearing in the High Court at Tauranga this morning.

His name is Hosea Gerrard-Collier and he is the son of Ms Crawford’s late partner, Peter Collier junior, who drowned near Opape late last year.

Defence lawyer Gene Tomlinson said he was not in a position to enter a plea on behalf of his client. However he said he had explained to Gerrard-Collier that the court would enter a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Mr Tomlinson said he had commissioned a report into Gerrard-Collier’s mental health but did not envision that fitness to plead would be an issue. He said the report would, however, also cover whether Gerrard-Collier was insane at the time that the offending was committed.

“I don’t think [fitness to plead] is going to be a problem because of my experience with Mr Gerrard-Collier and representing him in the past. However the report will cover both legal issues.”

Mr Tomlinson said he had no reason to request name suppression continue for Gerrard-Collier.

Crown prosecutor Richard Jensen said the family would like for name suppression for the victim but he also had no legal reason for it to continue.

Ms Crawford’s name was suppressed when Gerrard-Collier appeared in the Whakatane District Court last month. Name suppression was awarded because police had not formally identified her and some of her family had not been informed of her death.

Justice Sarah Katz said she could not continue name suppression for Ms Crawford. She also entered a not guilty plea on Gerrard-Collier’s behalf.

Gerrard-Collier is being held in custody at the Henry Bennett Clinic in Hamilton. He was remanded to reappear for case review hearing in the High Court on May 23.

A trial date was set down for March 4, 2019. It is estimated it will take up to two weeks.