New coaches as season kicks off

THE rugby season starts on Saturday with two new Opotiki coaches, a clear ambition and two games.

Opotiki’s senior A team begin their Bay of Plenty first division campaign against Murupara and kickoff is at 2.45pm at Princess Street Reserve. The senior B team is also at home on Saturday as they take on Te Teko B at 1pm.

Rugby club chairman Barry Howe said two new coaches were on board for the season.

“My son Richard is coaching the senior A team and Tatana Koopu is coaching the senior B team,” he said.

Richard Howe said he was a returning coach who’d had time off from senior coaching due to family commitments, which had included coaching kids.

“I have played rugby since I was about five-years-old and for the last six seasons I have been refereeing,” he said.

He said the ambition was to make the top four of the first division and earn promotion to the premier division within a few years.

“The teams consist of all local players, no imports,” Howe said.

“We have a good balance between mature players and exciting youths.”

He said examples of experienced players included Kevin Waterson and Freeman Edwardson, while the new talent included Joseph Howe.

“We’re wanting to make Opotiki proud again,” Howe said.