On the run

TWO horses crossed Bridge Street this morning through Union Street, one with a visibly broken rope hanging from around its neck.

Opotiki District Council confirms the animals have been caught and are being held.

The owners have been identified and the council was yesterday attempting to contact them and reunite them with their runaway horses.

The council has reminded the public that uncontrolled horses in town are clearly a danger to pedestrians and motorists and to themselves.

While the circumstances in this case are unknown, it is a timely reminder for all horse owners to check their animals are securely tethered or fenced.

james.sandbrook@whakatanebeacon.co.nz