Our country girl

OHOPE country singer Cherie Sinclair has made a much bigger name for herself after taking to the podium at the renowned Australian music festival that has launched the career of many country music stars, including Keith Urban.

Competing at the 2018 Tamworth Country Music Festival in New South Wales earlier this year, Cherie placed second in the Coca-Cola Battle of New Artists and made it through to the grand final of the Australian Aristocrat Country Music Entertainer of the Year at the same event.

Earning her place to represent the country in the New Zealand Showcase (a regular feature of the annual Tamworth Country Music Festival) after winning the New Zealand Country Music Star Award late last year, Cherie says the whole experience has given her renewed confidence, and a taste of the big country music world outside New Zealand.

“If there’s one thing I’ve taken away, it’s that country music is really diverse.

“There’s traditional country, blue grass country, pop country, even country blended with rap. That diversity is really developing in countries like Australia and the United States, though not so much in New Zealand.”

Entering the events at Tamworth was a decision Cherie made after winning her place in the showcase.

“I thought that since I was going, I may as well compete at the event as well because entry is open no matter what country you come from,” although doing so well in her chosen events was not something she’d anticipated.

While the Tamworth Country Music Festival is famous for launching careers and is hailed as the second biggest country festival in the world (after Nashville), Cherie says she wasn’t nervous at all when she took to the stage.

“I can’t speak in public, and I find it hard to sing in front of a small group, but when I sing to a large audience, I always feel right at home and just enjoy it.”

Returning to New Zealand in 2015 after nearly five years in Australia, the 25-year-old says it was only then that she realised country music was the genre for her.

“I’ve been singing for as long ‘}as I can remember,” she says, “all kinds of genres, including country. But it was only a couple of years ago when the light came on, an ah hah moment, where I realised that country music was the right genre for me.”

Not just a singer and guitar player, but a songwriter too, Cherie says country music gives her more space to tell her stories. “You can’t do that so easily in pop. Country gives you more room to develop lyrics. It all just clicked into place for me.”

Cherie grew up in Taupo with plans to study performance arts on leaving school, but a death in the family during her final year at high school would change everything. When her brother-in-law in Australia suddenly died, leaving her sister a solo mother of five children, and pregnant with the couple’s sixth child, Cherie and her mother packed up, and moved to Australia.

“It was really shocking,” she says. “They’d been together for 20 years, and it was very hard for my sister and the children.”

Settling in Australia, Cherie and her mother spent the following five years supporting the family.

“Through it all, though,” she says, “we always had music.” Cherie says, like herself, her sister also inherited the “singing gene” dominant in both their mother, and grandmother, and together, she says, they always made music, singing harmonies, and having fun.

(Cherie’s mother spent many years in New Zealand performing with bands).

But performance – apart from one significant exception where Cherie took part in Australian X Factor in 2012, making her way through till the end of boot camp before being eliminated, an experience she describes as a whole lot of fun – was largely put on hold. A big part of both Cherie and her mother’s earlier life went on the back burner. “I did all sorts of jobs over those years, work that allowed me to fit in with helping Mum and my sister take care of the children”.

But returning to New Zealand in 2015 and moving to the Eastern Bay where her father lives, Cherie’s music once again began to develop.

“I joined the Whakatane Country Music Club the year after I arrived and started to compete in regional award shows”. Out of four events entered, Cherie won twice, and was runner-up once.

Winning the New Zealand Country Music Star Award in October last year, and the prize tickets and entry to Tamworth, has set her career in motion once again.

“I don’t know what I’d do if I couldn’t sing,” she says. “It’s all I’ve ever wanted to do.”

Currently working on her first album, which she hopes to release around the middle of this year, along with her first single, Alive, Cherie says she’s committed to her goal of making a living from her music.

And one destination she hopes to get to in the not too distant future?

“Nashville, obviously,” she says.