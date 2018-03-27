Police conduct drug searches

Police are searching properties across the Eastern Bay today.

The search warrants are part of an investigation targeting organised crime and the distribution of illicit drugs in the community.

The majority of the searches are being are taking place at properties in Kawerau, Whakatane and Opotiki. Police said the public can expect to see a significant Police presence in these areas while the warrants were executed.

Fifty arrests have been made this morning and those arrested will appear in court in Whakatane, Rotorua and Tauranga this afternoon.

Warrants will also take place at a small number of addresses in Gisborne and Hastings.