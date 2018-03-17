Rangers step up to bat

STANDING in the dark and feeling the draught of bat wings wash against your face is “just another night at the office,” for Department of Conservation ranger Dave Wills.

“It takes 50 minutes for the 4000 bats that live inside Big Bertha to get out,” the Whirinaki ranger says.

Big Bertha is one of 19 large hollow trees in a 10-square-kilometre area monitored by the Whirinaki team, which guards one of New Zealand’s four top breeding sites for the short-tailed bat.

“The bat itself is the size of a mouse,” Dave says. “It has a groove at the top of the wing, into which it can fold its wing to walk on its elbows and back legs when hunting on the ground.”

This is why the DoC nets used to catch the bats are only three metres off the ground. “We have these transmitters that fool them,” Dave says. “You keep pressing the button and you hear their sonar coming closer.”

Prey caught on the ground includes cockroaches and weta. Once caught in the fine net, the bats have a small portion of their skin shaved, on which a miniature transmitter is attached.

“The hair grows back in two weeks, which is the lifespan of the transmitter battery, and the transmitter falls off.”

The two weeks are enough for the DoC team to track the bats and locate their nesting spots.

“We have found out that if a predator disturbs their roost, they will all abandon it and gather up at another hollow tree,” Dave says.

During evacuation, the bats disperse in all directions, only to later appear at the same tree.

“We have no idea how they do this, but that’s what they do.”

Dave says this is the fourth year the Whirinaki DoC office, with the support of iwi Ngati Whare, is studying the bats in detail. “We’re really excited about the results,” he says.

Having just completed their second two-week survey stint for the 2017-2018 summer season, the Whirinaki team are in the process of writing their findings down.

“You go out there in the middle of the night with a thermal scope to watch them pour out of a tree,” Dave says. “They come out like white balls in the scope and seconds later their wings have cooled to black.

“Seconds later the mozzies that were all around you are gone, as you feel the draft of the bat wings around your face. They are incredible critters.”

By Sven Carlsson